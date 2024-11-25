Dollar Retreats As Scott Bessent's Pick For US Treasury Moderates Market Sentiment

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas, a go-to for big investing ideas releases commentary from Joseph Dahrieh, Managing Principal at Tickmill.

The U.S. dollar retreated following the announcement of Scott Bessent as the new Treasury Secretary. This development dampened the greenback's recent rally, which had been driven by expectations surrounding President-elect Donald Trump's trade and fiscal policies. These measures, including aggressive tariffs and tax cuts, were anticipated to heighten inflationary pressures, potentially restricting the Reserve's capacity to further reduce interest rates.

Bessent's measured approach, emphasizing economic stability and a gradual rollout of tariffs, has eased investor concerns. This moderation contributed to a decline in long-term Treasury yields, which slowed the near-term appreciation of the dollar. However, uncertainties remain regarding the feasibility of his proposals, considering the competing fiscal priorities and the political challenges of reducing discretionary spending while navigating tax reforms and economic growth targets.

Attention now shifts to upcoming economic data, including the Federal Reserve's meeting minutes and the PCE inflation report. These figures will be pivotal in shaping the near-term outlook for interest rates. Persistent inflation, coupled with stable economic growth, could reduce the likelihood of further Fed cuts, potentially supporting the dollar in the medium term.

