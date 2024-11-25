Jordan Launches Comprehensive Strategy To Combat Human Trafficking (2024-2027)

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 25 (Petra) - The of Justice unveiled the National Strategy to Combat Human Trafficking (2024-2027) on Monday, in a ceremony attended by Judicial Council President Mahmoud Ababneh, Secretary-General Ali Masimi, and United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime Regional Representative Cristina Albertin.Minister of Justice Bassam Talhouni highlighted Jordan's commitment to combating human trafficking through international conventions and national legislation.He noted the country's adoption of the 2009 Law on the Prevention of Trafficking in Human Beings and its subsequent amendments, which aim to deter perpetrators, protect victims, and implement preventive policies against this global crime.Talhouni also referenced the 2021 amendments to the Anti-Human Trafficking Law, which increased penalties for offenders, and the recently issued shelter system for trafficking victims under Regulation No. 46 of 2023.The strategy is built upon four key pillars. The first is prevention, which emphasizes implementing measures to stop human trafficking and exploitation before they occur. The second is protection, focusing on providing mechanisms to support victims' recovery, integration, and safeguarding their full rights. The third pillar, prosecution, involves thoroughly investigating cases and imposing stringent penalties on perpetrators. Finally, the strategy highlights the importance of partnership and cooperation, aiming to enhance international and regional collaboration for more effective efforts in combating trafficking.Talhouni also announced the establishment of the Human Trafficking Victims Assistance Fund System No. 6 of 2023 to enhance victim protection. A memorandum of understanding was signed with the Jordan Bar Association to provide free legal support to victims.Albertin praised Jordan's robust efforts and the strategy's comprehensive and participatory approach, describing it as a model for regional and international efforts.The ceremony featured an explanatory video showcasing Jordan's anti-trafficking initiatives and a presentation detailing the strategy's key components and future plans.