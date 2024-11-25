Orsini Chosen By Bridgebio As A Specialty Pharmacy Provider For ATTRUBYTM (Acoramidis), For The Treatment Of Cardiomyopathy Of Transthyretin-Mediated Amyloidosis
Date
11/25/2024
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Orsini is now distributing BridgeBio's ATTRUBYTM (acoramidis), an orally administered treatment for cardiomyopathy of wild-type or variant transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR-CM). ATTRUBY is a near-complete (≥90%) stabilizer of transthyretin for the treatment of adults with ATTR-CM, to reduce cardiovascular death and cardiovascular-related hospitalization. View the full Prescribing Information here .
With this announcement, the therapy becomes part of Orsini's Cardiology Center of Excellence, and patients will be supported by the company's dedicated ATTR-CM Care Team.
"Our partnership with BridgeBio offers us a tremendous opportunity to bring new hope to the patients we serve."
"Orsini is deeply embedded in the cardiomyopathy space, having supported patients suffering from the disorder for over five years," Darin DeCarlo, Orsini's Chief Growth Officer, said. "Our partnership with BridgeBio offers us a tremendous opportunity to bring new hope to the patients we serve."
About Orsini
Providing
patients with
comprehensive
and
compassionate
care
since
1987,
Orsini
is
a
Orsini is a leader in rare diseases and gene therapies. Orsini partners with biopharma innovators, healthcare providers and payors to support patients and their families in accessing revolutionary treatments for rare diseases. Through integrated rare disease pharmacy solutions including pharmacy distribution, patient services, clinical management and convenient home infusion services,
Orsini simplifies how
patients connect
to
advanced therapies.
Orsini's high-touch
Orsini's high-touch care model centers on experienced and trained therapy care teams that provide personalized patient care to ensure that No Patient is Left BehindTM.
Orsini holds accreditations with the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC), The Joint Commission, URAC and NABP. Orsini has earned URAC's Rare Disease Pharmacy
Center of
Excellence
Designation
and
ACHC's
Distinction
in
Rare
Diseases and
Orphan Drugs. For more information, contact Orsini at 847-734-7373 ext. 505, email us at [email protected], or visit .
