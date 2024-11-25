(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Orsini is now distributing BridgeBio's ATTRUBYTM (acoramidis), an orally administered for cardiomyopathy of wild-type or variant transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR-CM). ATTRUBY is a near-complete (≥90%) stabilizer of transthyretin for the treatment of adults with ATTR-CM, to reduce cardiovascular death and cardiovascular-related hospitalization. View the full Prescribing Information here .

Continue Reading

With this announcement, the therapy becomes part of Orsini's Cardiology Center of Excellence, and patients will be supported by the company's dedicated ATTR-CM Care Team.

"Our partnership with BridgeBio offers us a tremendous opportunity to bring new hope to the patients we serve."

Post thi

"Orsini is deeply embedded in the cardiomyopathy space, having supported patients suffering from the disorder for over five years," Darin DeCarlo, Orsini's Chief Growth Officer, said. "Our partnership with BridgeBio offers us a tremendous opportunity to bring new hope to the patients we serve."

About Orsini

Providing

patients with

comprehensive

and

compassionate

care

since

1987,

Orsini

is

a

leader in rare diseases and gene therapies. Orsini partners with biopharma innovators, healthcare providers and payors to support patients and their families in accessing revolutionary treatments for rare diseases. Through integrated rare disease pharmacy solutions including pharmacy distribution, patient services, clinical management and convenient home infusion services,

Orsini simplifies how

patients connect

to

advanced therapies.

Orsini's high-touch

care model centers on experienced and trained therapy care teams that provide personalized patient care to ensure that No Patient is Left BehindTM.

Orsini holds accreditations with the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC), The Joint Commission, URAC and NABP. Orsini has earned URAC's Rare Disease Pharmacy

Center of

Excellence

Designation

and

ACHC's

Distinction

in

Rare

Diseases and

Orphan Drugs. For more information, contact Orsini at 847-734-7373 ext. 505, email us at [email protected], or visit .

SOURCE Orsini

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED