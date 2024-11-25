XML Financial Group Named To Newsweek’S List Of America’S Top Financial Advisory Firms 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RIA Firm Recognized for Its Commitment to a Client-First Approach and Tailored Wealth Management

BETHESDA, MD, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XML Group (“XML”), an independent wealth and management firm with offices in Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Colorado, is pleased to announce that it has been included in Newsweek's prestigious list of America's Top Financial Advisory Firms 2025 .

The firms on Newsweek's list are recognized for their ability to deliver transparent, client-first services that empower individuals and businesses to make informed financial decisions with confidence.

"We are honored to be recognized as one of America's top financial advisory firms," Brett Bernstein , CEO and Co-founder of XML.“This achievement is a direct result of our team's dedication to empowering clients with the financial knowledge and strategies they need to succeed. Our mission is to be a trusted partner, putting clients and their financial goals first as we help them navigate complex financial decisions. We are proud to be recognized for this commitment.”

The list, compiled in partnership with Plant-A Insights Group, highlights firms that go beyond traditional financial advisory services by offering comprehensive and forward-thinking strategies tailored to each client's unique needs.

Newsweek and its research team evaluated more than 15,000 financial advisories registered with the SEC and scored them based on a variety of factors, including asset performance, client performance, adviser expertise and client ratio, breadth of service offerings, and conflicts of interest. Firms were ranked and scored on a scale of 0 to 100, with the top 750 earning recognition as America's Top Financial Advisory Firms 2025.

This recognition underscores the firm's commitment to providing innovative financial solutions and personalized wealth management services to its clients across the country.

About XML Financial Group

XML Financial Group (“XML”) is an independent wealth and investment management firm, with an affiliated broker-dealer, XML Securities, member FINRA/SIPC. Our professionals service approximately $4 billion in client assets. Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, XML offers a suite of wealth and investment management services to high-net-worth individuals, businesses and families located across the country. For more information about XML, please visit .

