PIAFRICA 2025 Returns To Mauritius: Investing For Tomorrow To Maximize Impact And Achieve Sustainable Economic Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The 8th edition of Pension Funds and Alternative Investments Africa returns to Mauritius from 8 to 9 April 2025 at the Intercontinental Hotel & Resort.

LONDON, MAURITIUS, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The 8th edition of the annual Pension Funds and Alternative Investments Africa (PIAFRICA ) returns for another highly anticipated two days of insightful discussions and high-level networking from 8 to 9 April 2025 at the Intercontinental Hotel & Resort in Mauritius.This unrivalled, independently organised event is the longest-running and most influential industry gathering, bringing together key leaders and decision-makers representing African pension funds, regulators, investment managers, development financial institutions, and other stakeholders passionate about impact and the continent's development.We are delighted to announce that to date, PIA 2025 is sponsored by Africa Finance Corporation (Platinum), Fundo Soberano de Angola (Gold), Stewards Investment Capital (Silver), and Old Mutual Alternative Investments (Bronze). Exciting expert speakers and industry leaders are expected to lead deliberations covering topical global, regional, and local pertinent issues.Confirmed Speakers amongst others Include:Shafeeq Abrahams, CEO, Eskom Pension & Provident Fund, South AfricaArmando Manuel, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Fundo Soberano de, AngolaLeslie Ndawana, Chief Executive Officer, and Principal Executive Officer, National Fund for Municipal Workers (NFMW), South AfricaNicholas Sherry, Chair, Independent Director, TWUSUPER, AustraliaBrian Karidza, Head of Actuarial & Benefits Administration, GEPF, South AfricaUmar Farouk Aminu, Commissioner, Pencom, NigeriaJosphat Muriuki, Trust Secretary, KenGen Staff Retirement Benefits Scheme, KenyaMike Adsetts, Chief Investment Officer, Momentum Investments, South AfricaVincent Shimutwikeni, Member Board of Trustees, Universities Retirement Fund, NamibiaIssaka Ibrahim, General Manager, Metropolitan Pensions Trust, GhanaBilal Adam, CEO, Stewards Investment Capital, MauritiusTendai Matika, Head of Africa, Responsible Investment Ecosystems, UNPRI, South AfricaSenior Representative, BlackRockEmmanuel Anesu Fundira, Board Chairman, NSSA Zimbabwe.Africa's pension fund industry is changing and adapting to internal and external factors, such as shifts in demographics, asset allocation strategies required to support infrastructure growth, and the anticipated impact of technological advancements.PIAFRICA 2025 will look inward to Africa to explore alternative asset allocation strategies and opportunities for risk adjusted growth, while also looking outward to international Asset Managers, to further understand how Africa can attract and benefit from international fund allocations, gain deeper insights into alternative investment strategies, and mitigate associated risks. These and other pertinent issues will come into sharp focus at PIAFRICA 2025 , which runs under the theme ,“Investing for Tomorrow to Achieve Maximum Impact and Sustainable Economic Growth.”The 2024 edition convened 44 pension funds overseeing billions in assets and with considerable capital to deploy. Over 200 participants were drawn from 25 countries heard from an accomplished lineup of 50 distinguished speakers.Effective fund management and investment in today's uncertain dynamic global economy require decisive leadership empowered by incisive knowledge.PIAFRICA is the place to be to gain the latest industry insights on mega trends charting the future and to make the strategic connections needed to move forward with high impact and sound growth. The event is set to facilitate knowledge exchange between alternative investment managers and the various pension funds and asset owners.Join like-minded professionals and help drive the future of the industry. For more information about the conference, including registration details and the full agenda, please visit pensionfundsafrica.About AME Trade Ltd:We are a leading independent company dedicated to advancing trade development and investment through the organisation of conferences and trade events, complemented by valuable business intelligence reports, capacity-building training programmes, and digital marketing services.With over 20 years of experience across 29 countries, our expertise in organising events in developing nations is unmatched. We have a deep understanding of, and respect for, the unique needs of our partners in each region. Our events, reports, training sessions, and webinars are designed to educate, inspire innovation, and help you forge meaningful business connections in Africa's rapidly developing and dynamic markets. Visit us at .

Mahad Ahmed

AMEtrade

+ +442077004949

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.