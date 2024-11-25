U.S. Postal Service Provides Update On Peak Holiday Season Preparations And Readiness

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WASHINGTON, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States Postal Service is primed and ready to deliver exceptional service during the 2024 holiday rush thanks in large part to the investments and strategies identified in its 10-year Delivering for America plan. Today, the Postal Service provided updates on its peak holiday season preparations, as well as its readiness to deliver another successful holiday season of extraordinary service.

"Thanks to the substantial progress we have made under the Delivery for America plan, we are ready and confident to handle the holiday surge," said USPS Chief Retail and Delivery Officer and Executive Vice President Dr. Joshua Colin. "Our ability to move packages and mail throughout our network has never been stronger. USPS continues to be the most affordable and reliable way to ship packages and mail this holiday season and year-round."

Throughout the year, USPS has maintained strong service performance while engaging in numerous transformational initiatives across the organization and the country. Because of the ongoing implementation of the Delivering for America strategic plan, 98 percent of the nation's population currently receives their mail and packages in fewer than three days. The nation's postal network is operating effectively without any major reported disruptions.

"The United States Postal Service's portfolio of shipping products make holiday shipping easy," said Steve Montieth, USPS chief customer and marketing officer and executive vice president. "Both USPS Ground Advantage and USPS Priority Mail are priced lower than competitors, meaning customers can save more this holiday season. So, ship early and enjoy your holiday season."

Key Investments Ahead of 2024 Peak Season

Specifically, key Delivering for America investments in the Postal Service's workforce, package processing, and delivery operations ahead of the 2024 peak holiday season include:



Using 83 revitalized sorting & delivering centers: In alignment with the Delivering for America plan, the Postal Service is revamping its network of nearly 19,000 delivery units, which are the final stop for mail and packages before they are delivered by letter carriers. These revitalized sorting and delivery centers have allowed USPS to expand its daily package processing capacity, increase its efficiency and deliver more value to its customers.

Implementing 506 new package sorting machines: These new machines are strategic investments in the local community's postal infrastructure, enabling postal workers to sort and process packages of all sizes more quickly and reliably. Since the previous peak season, 158 new sorting machines have been installed across the nation. This is part of the organization's $40 billion investment in new technology and facilities under the Delivering for America plan.

Increased daily processing capacity to approximately 60 million: An expanded daily processing capacity, stabilized workforce, improved operating precision, and well-planned transportation practices has allowed for packages to move through the postal network more quickly and helps eliminate the need for short-term annexes.

Moving more than 95 percent of volume via more reliable ground transportation: More precise operating and logistical strategies have positioned the Postal Service to handle the high mail and package volumes anticipated during the peak holiday season. USPS continues to transition more volume from expensive air transportation to its redesigned ground transportation network. Currently, nearly 95 percent of First-Class Mail and more than 95 percent of first-class packages are moved through the improved, more reliable ground transportation system.

Hiring 7,500 seasonal employees: Because of its experienced and stable workforce, USPS anticipates the need for less seasonal employees this holiday season. The initial release of the new next generation delivery vehicles: This holiday season will also mark the initial release of the brand-new BEV Next Generation Delivery Vehicles, which will be on select roads and routes this winter. Additionally, this holiday season, there will be more than 27,000 new commercial off-the-shelf vehicles on the road with more than 500 being battery-electric.

USPS Makes Holiday Shipping Easy for Consumers

In addition to key investments, USPS is simplifying the process and reducing customers' cost to ship packages this holiday season.



USPS Ground Advantage: This enhanced shipping solution provides a simple, reliable and more affordable way to ship packages this holiday season in just 2-5 business days across the contiguous United States. USPS Ground Advantage provides America's businesses and the public with a compelling ground shipping option, using the Postal Service's unparalleled last-mile delivery route system and improving the integrated mail and package postal logistics network. The most affordable rates: Priority Mail is an offering included in USPS Ground Advantage that provides a fast and affordable way to deliver mail to every address in the United States. During peak season, priority mail offers a price that is on average 35 percent lower than similar competitor services.

For tips on preparing shipments, including recommended mailing and shipping dates, packaging guidelines, ordering free shipping supplies and information on local Post Office location hours, visit usps .

Please Note: The United States Postal Service is an independent federal establishment, mandated to be self-financing and to serve every American community through the affordable, reliable and secure delivery of mail and packages to 169 million addresses six and often seven days a week. Overseen by a bipartisan Board of Governors, the Postal Service is implementing a 10-year transformation plan, Delivering for America , to modernize the postal network, restore long-term financial sustainability, dramatically improve service across all mail and shipping categories, and maintain the organization as one of America's most valued and trusted brands.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.



