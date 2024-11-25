(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global

electronic records



size is estimated to grow by USD 54.7 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over

17.57%

during the forecast period. Continue Reading







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global electronic health records market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.57% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 54.7 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 14.81 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, and China, France, Australia, Netherlands, Sweden, Denmark Key companies profiled athenahealth Inc., CareCloud Inc., Computer Programs and Systems Inc., CureMD, Dedalus Group, Dell Technologies Inc., eClinicalWorks LLC, Epic Systems Corp., EverCommerce Inc., General Electric Co., Global Payments Inc., Greenway Health LLC, KareXpert Technologies Pvt. Ltd., McKesson Corp., MEDHOST, Medical Information Technology Inc., Oracle Corp., Siemens AG, Tebra Technologies Inc., and Veradigm LLC, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, MEDITECH, NextGen Healthcare, Cerner Corp.

Market Driver

The Electronic Health Records (EHR) market is experiencing significant growth as healthcare providers shift from paper records to digital solutions. Hospitals and healthcare units are major adopters, with the professional services segment driving demand. Chronic diseases require extensive patient records, making digitalization essential. The acute and post-acute segments, including rehabilitation centers, benefit from EHRs' efficiency. Doctors and pharmacies also use EHRs for patient health history, medicines, allergies, and immunization status. Web-based EHRs offer convenience, while Client server-based EHRs ensure data security. Advanced healthcare facilities utilize EHRs for clinical documentation, lab systems, radiology systems, and clinical applications. Healthcare financing, administrative applications, and healthcare financing are also managed through EHRs. EHR service providers leverage software technology, artificial intelligence, and cloud storage technology to offer advanced solutions. Geriatric population and diseases require specialized EHRs. Inpatient EHRs, ambulatory care, ambulatory surgical centers, and clinical trials also use EHRs for data storage and administrative data. Devices and drugs are integrated into EHR systems for seamless patient care.



The UN projects that over half of the global population will be aged 65 and above by 2039, leading to significant growth in the healthcare sector, particularly in developed countries. In response, the industry is transitioning from diagnosis and treatment to prevention. This trend is also emerging in Asia and the Middle East, where population growth is most pronounced. The demand for remote healthcare, wireless treatments, and minimally invasive procedures is escalating. Healthcare providers are investing in home care, remote monitoring, telehealth, and self-monitoring solutions to cater to this preventive care focus.



Market

Challenges



The Electronic Health Records (EHR) market is witnessing significant growth due to the digitalization of healthcare. However, challenges persist in various segments. In the professional services segment, integrating EHR systems across hospitals, healthcare units, rehabilitation centers, and clinics requires expertise. Chronic diseases demand efficient management of patient health history, medicines, allergies, and immunization status. Hospitals face challenges with paperwork, digitalization, and big data management in acute and post-acute segments. Doctors and physicians in ambulatory services need user-friendly Web-based EHR solutions for easy access to patient records. Pharmacies, laboratories, and clinics require seamless integration with EHR systems for efficient clinical documentation and administrative applications. EHR service providers must address the unique needs of advanced healthcare facilities, specialty centers, and geriatric population. Software technology, artificial intelligence, and cloud storage technology play crucial roles in addressing these challenges. Healthcare financing, drug development, and device integration are also essential considerations. Inpatient EHR, clinical trials, and administrative data management are key areas of focus. The electronic health records (EHR) market is experiencing significant growth due to the digitalization of healthcare workflows. However, this trend comes with concerns over privacy and data protection. With the integration of devices generating data into healthcare systems and the availability of data from hospitals and insurance companies in a centralized place, healthcare organizations and patient information are at risk of cyberattacks. This issue restricts the healthcare industry from fully adopting advanced technologies, despite the potential benefits of improved healthcare quality, insights, and cost reduction. It is crucial for industry players to prioritize security measures to mitigate these risks and ensure patient data confidentiality.

Segment Overview



This electronic health records market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 On-premises 1.2 Cloud-based



2.1 Services

2.2 Software 2.3 Hardware



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia 3.4 Rest of World (ROW)



1.1

On-premises-

On-premises Electronic Health Records (EHR) are self-hosted systems where the software and hardware are installed and managed on the native IT infrastructure of businesses and enterprises. These systems offer physical control and improved data security as the data is managed in-house, and there is no reliance on the Internet for access. However, the adoption of on-premises EHR by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) is hindered due to the higher costs associated with the additional requirements for servers, hardware, and floor space. Large enterprises with sufficient funds and existing infrastructure continue to prefer on-premises EHR due to the enhanced data security and control. The growing concerns around data privacy and security are driving the demand for on-premises EHR solutions, contributing to the market's growth during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The Electronic Health Records (EHR) market is witnessing significant growth due to the digitalization of healthcare and the increasing adoption of advanced technologies in the healthcare industry. The market caters to various segments including hospitals, healthcare units, and advanced healthcare facilities in both the acute and post-acute segments. Chronic diseases management is a major application area for EHRs, helping healthcare providers manage patient health history, medicines, allergies, and clinical documentation more effectively. EHR systems come in different formats such as Web-based and client server-based, with Ambulatory EHR and Acute EHR being the most common types. These systems integrate with various healthcare systems including lab systems, radiology systems, and pharmacy systems, streamlining workflows and reducing paperwork. The post-acute segment, including rehabilitation centers, is also adopting EHRs to manage patient care more efficiently. Big data analytics is a key trend in the EHR market, enabling healthcare providers to gain insights from patient data and improve patient outcomes. Overall, the EHR market is transforming healthcare delivery by making patient records more accessible and manageable.

Market Research Overview

The Electronic Health Records (EHR) market is a rapidly growing segment in the healthcare industry, driven by the digitalization of paperwork and the need for efficient and accurate patient care. EHR systems are used by hospitals, healthcare units, rehabilitation centers, and other advanced healthcare facilities to manage patient's healthcare records. These records include health history, medicines, allergies, immunization status, lab test results, hospital discharge instructions, billing information, and more. EHR systems are available in various formats such as Web-based EHR, Client server-based EHR, Acute EHR, Ambulatory EHR, and Post-acute EHR. They cater to different segments like hospitals, ambulatory services, pharmacies, laboratories, clinics, and specialty centers. The market is segmented into professional services, acute segment, post-acute segment, and the chronic diseases segment. The professional services segment includes services related to the implementation, customization, and maintenance of EHR systems. The acute segment caters to the needs of hospitals and inpatient care, while the post-acute segment serves the needs of long-term care facilities and rehabilitation centers. EHR systems use advanced software technology, artificial intelligence, and cloud storage technology to provide clinical applications, administrative applications, healthcare financing, and clinical documentation. They also offer integration with lab systems, radiology systems, pharmacy systems, and clinical trial data. The geriatric population and patients with chronic diseases benefit significantly from EHR systems as they require continuous care and monitoring. EHR service providers offer on-premise software and cloud-based software to cater to the varying needs of healthcare providers. The market also includes drug, devices, and administrative data.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

