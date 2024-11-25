Weller Development Partners Begins Site Clearing At Six Senses Grand Bahama

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

With Steadfast Community Support and a Focus on Environmental Preservation, Site Clearing Marks Significant Milestone in of the Sustainable Luxury Resort and Residences

Weller Development Partners and Pegasus Capital Advisors have commenced site clearing at Six Senses Grand Bahama , marking a significant milestone in the development of the sustainable luxury resort and branded residences while emphasizing the team's commitment to environmental stewardship.

In preparation for an official groundbreaking and ground-up construction in Q1 2025, the site clearing has commenced with the identification and removal of invasive casuarina pine trees, the installation of construction fencing and project signage, and the building of viewing platforms and a temporary boat dock, which will facilitate site tours for potential buyers of the Six Senses Residences. To further prioritize sustainable development, trees marked for clearing will be ground down and used as landfill, reducing the number of vehicles needed for removal.

"Our approach to development has always been rooted in environmental responsibility," said Marc Weller, Founding Partner of Weller Development. "We are committed to maintaining and enhancing the natural ecosystem of Grand Bahama and creating a model for sustainable development that actively contributes to the restoration and preservation of the area."

Six Senses Grand Bahama targets LEED Silver certification and will incorporate numerous sustainability and resiliency measures, including the use of locally sourced construction materials, energy conservation efforts such as passive shading and high-efficiency mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems, and significant beach restoration and reinforced dune systems. A key focus is on hurricane preparedness, building foundations that raise the Finished Floor Elevation (FFE) substantially, and a reinforced, structural dune system will be implemented along the property's sea-side coastline to block storm surge. Weller Development Partners is collaborating with several leading environmental organizations to ensure the project contributes positively to local ecosystems.

This development milestone follows a well-attended community meeting, where Grand Bahamians expressed strong support for the project and its anticipated positive impact on the island. During the meeting, the development team outlined their comprehensive plans for infrastructure improvements and environmental conservation, along with their commitment to creating approximately 400 construction jobs and 200 permanent hospitality positions.

During construction, for safety reasons, Fortune Bay Road leading into the site will be closed. The developers are committed to working with the community to ensure convenient pedestrian access to the beach for all residents during and after construction.

Six Senses Grand Bahama is slated for completion in Q4 2026 and will comprise a 50-acre eco-conscious resort community that will feature 70 resort guest rooms, 38 of which are villas, and 28 branded residences, designed by award-winning architecture firms Gensler and Olson Kundig, respectively. For more information on Six Senses Residences Grand Bahama, visit: grandbahamaresidences

