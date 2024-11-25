Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors Of Looming Deadline In The Class Action Lawsuit Against Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming January 21, 2025 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Xerox Holdings Corporation (“Xerox” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: XRX ) securities between January 25, 2024 and October 28, 2024 , inclusive (the“Class Period”).

If you suffered a loss on your Xerox investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at .

On April 23, 2024, before the market opened, the Company revealed that for second quarter 2024, quarterly revenue was down 12.4% year-over-year to $1.50 billion, net loss fell to -$113 million (down $184 million year-over-year), and equipment sales declined 25.8% year-over-year to $290 million. The Company admitted, in part,“geographic simplification” had driven the year-over-year decline. The Company also partially disclosed that its“Reinvention” plan had been“initially disruptive to sales operations” but assured investors it was“seeing the benefits of the new business unit-led operating model in equipment order momentum.”

On this news, the Company's share price fell $1.66, or 10.11%, to close at $14.76 per share on April 23, 2024, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Then, on October 29, 2024, before the market opened, the Company revealed“lower-than-expected improvements in sales force productivity” and“delays in the global launch of two new products” had led to“sales underperformance.” The Company disclosed that for third quarter 2024, quarterly revenue was down 7.5% year-over-year to $1.53 billion, net loss fell to -$1.2 billion (down $1.3 billion year-over-year), and equipment sales declined 12.2% year over year to $339 million. In a corresponding earnings call, the Company's Chief Operating Officer John Bruno revealed the product delay was in fact a“forecasting issue” where the Company“had higher expectations that we were going to flush through the older product” which it needed to“sell through” in order to“make those transitions.”

On this news, the Company's share price fell $1.79, or 17.41%, to close at $8.49 per share on October 29, 2024, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that, after a large workforce reduction, the Company's salesforce was reorganized with new territory assignments and account coverage; (2) that, as a result, the Company's salesforce productivity was disrupted; (3) that, as a result, the Company had a lower rate of sell-through of older products; (4) that the difficulties in flushing out older product would delay the launch of key products; (5) that, as a result, Xerox was likely to experience lower sales and revenue; and (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Xerox securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than January 21, 2025 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

