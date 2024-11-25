Netlist Wins $118 Million In Second Patent Infringement Trial Against Samsung

(MENAFN- EQS Group)



Netlist, Inc. (OTCQB:NLST) today announced that it won a $118 million damages award against Co., LTD., Samsung Electronics America, Inc., and Samsung Semiconductor, Inc. (together "Samsung") in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas. The award resulted from a jury trial which involved three Netlist patents: U.S. Patent Nos. 7,619,912, 11,093,417 and 10,268,608. The infringing products were all Samsung DDR4 RDIMMs and DDR4 LRDIMMs. Netlist filed the complaint against Samsung in August 2022.

The federal jury's unanimous verdict confirmed that all three Netlist patents had been infringed by Samsung, that none of the patents were invalid, that Samsung willfully infringed those patents, and that money damages were owed to Netlist for the infringement of all three patents.

C.K. Hong, Netlist's Chief Executive Officer, said, "In the past 19 months three separate juries have awarded Netlist $866 million in damages for the willful infringement of our patents. These verdicts are among the largest in the semiconductor industry during this period and highlight the tremendous value of our intellectual property. Exposure to our patents continues to accumulate as volume of memory products for AI see explosive growth. Netlist is committed to securing fair value for the unauthorized use of our patents."

Additional information about Netlist, Inc. v. Samsung Electronics Co. LTD., et. al., EDTX Case 2:22-cv-00293-JRG is available through the Public Access to Court Electronic Records (PACER) service.

Netlist previously received two separate jury awards for the willful infringement of its patents. In April 2023, Netlist won a $303 million damages award against Samsung, and in May 2024, Netlist won a $445 million damages award against Micron Technology, Inc., Micron Semiconductor Products, Inc. and Micron Technology Texas LLC.

About Netlist

Netlist is a leading innovator in advanced memory and storage solutions, pushing the boundaries of technology to deliver unparalleled performance and reliability. With a rich portfolio of patented technologies, Netlist inventions are foundational to the advancement of AI which is revolutionizing computing and empowering businesses and industries to thrive in the digital age. To learn more about Netlist, please visit .

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical facts and often address future events or Netlist's future performance. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release include statements about Netlist's ability to execute on its strategic initiatives. All forward-looking statements reflect management's present expectations regarding future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others: risks that a counterparty may appeal a jury verdict or judgment, which could cause a lengthy delay in Netlist's ability to collect the damage award or overturn the verdict or judgment or reduce the damages award; potential delays in expected litigation and other milestones; risks related to Netlist's plans for its intellectual property, including its strategies for monetizing, licensing, expanding, and defending its patent portfolio; risks associated with patent infringement litigation initiated by Netlist, or by others against Netlist, as well as the costs and unpredictability of any such litigation; risks associated with Netlist's product sales, including the market and demand for products sold by Netlist and its ability to successfully develop and launch new products that are attractive to the market; the success of product, joint development and licensing partnerships; the competitive landscape of Netlist's industry; and general economic, political and market conditions, including quarantines, factory slowdowns and/or shutdowns, acts of terrorism, war and other conflicts. All forward-looking statements reflect management's present assumptions, expectations and beliefs regarding future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any forward-looking statements. These and other risks and uncertainties are described in Netlist's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for its most recently completed quarter ended September 28, 2024, filed on November 7, 2024, and the other filings it makes with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including any subsequently filed quarterly and current reports. In light of these risks, uncertainties and other factors, these forward-looking statements should not be relied on as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements represent Netlist's assumptions, expectations and beliefs only as of the date they are made, and except as required by law, Netlist undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason.

