Naperville Park District Transforms Asset Management Operations With Opengov

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) NAPERVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- After struggling with a legacy system that lacked real-time updates and comprehensive condition tracking, leadership with the Naperville Park District in Illinois needed a modern solution to streamline their asset management operations. They found their ideal partner in OpenGov, the leader in cutting-edge solutions for local governments.



District staff faced challenges with a lack of GIS integration, an inability to create a 10-year capital overview plan, low adoptability for field staff, manual data transfer into spreadsheets, and inaccurate preventative maintenance notifications, which caused delayed maintenance and an increase in failing assets. They sought a solution that was user-friendly, centralized, and capable of leveraging asset condition tracking to enhance capital planning. Cartegraph Asset Management , now part of the OpenGov Cloud, stood out for its seamless GIS integration, advanced reporting capabilities, and ability to provide a complete work history for improved budgeting and project forecasting.



With the implementation of Cartegraph Asset Management, the District anticipates significant operational improvements. Staff will benefit from streamlined preventative maintenance tracking and the ability to shift toward a more proactive maintenance approach. Additionally, the centralized system will foster better collaboration across departments and offer advanced dashboards for quick infrastructure overviews. These enhancements will empower the Naperville Park District to optimize its operations and better serve its growing community.



The District joins more than 1,900 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.



About OpenGov

OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, and special districts. With a mission to power a more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,900 public sector leaders and their organizations. OpenGov is built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, asset management, and tax and revenue needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud empowers organizations to operate more efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen trust with the communities they serve. Learn more or request a demo at opengov .

