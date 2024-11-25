Hackernoon's 'Startups Of The Year' Now Accepting Company Nominations In Business Industry

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HackerNoon has curated an initial list of 120k startups in the Business category, and welcomes additional nominations from across the globe.

EDWARDS, CO, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- HackerNoon, the independent publishing platform, today announced that nominations for Startups of the Year 2024's Business category are now open.HackerNoon's Startups of The Year is a 100% community-driven event recognizing startups that are transforming technology and the world for the better. In our previous editions, the community had the option to vote for the best startup based on cities, such as Sydney, London, or Singapore, divided into major regions of the world: Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, Oceania, & South America.This year, HackerNoon is going a step further by not only highlighting startups by cities, but also by industries, including Business, to shed light on startups that are changing technology and the world for the better.HackerNoon has curated an initial list of 120k startups in the Business category, and welcomes additional nominations from across the globe.Readers can visit hackernoon/startups to vote or nominate their favorite startups across key Business sub industries such as Entrepreneurship, Consulting, Productivity, Banking, and more.The Business category is proudly sponsored by our friends at HubSpot .Voting for Startups of the Year for 2024 began on September 30th, 2024 and will remain open until March 31st, 2025. Winners will be announced on April 28th, 2025, following an evaluation by the HackerNoon team.All nominees will receive free interviews relevant to their industry and a version of their Evergreen Tech Company News page which includes business overviews and updates whenever the company is mentioned in HackerNoon stories.“After ten years of operating as a fully functional business in our own right, HackerNoon has gathered deep insights into value propositions, balance sheets, bottom lines, project management, and all other essential elements for creating, managing and scaling real business value. HackerNoon is where professionals from around the world are welcome to share their valuable business insights,” said HackerNoon Founder and CEO, David Smooke.“As the #1 Customer Platform for Scaling Businesses, HubSpot is proud to sponsor the Startups of The Year 2024 Awards by HackerNoon. As a company that is committed to helping businesses of all sizes grow better, we are proud to support and empower the next generation of startups who are ready to drive the tech industry forward,” said Nancy Harnett, Head of Affiliate Marketing at HubSpot.Nominate and vote for your favorite Business companies here .If you're a nominee, share more by completing the Business Startup Interview Template . Don't keep this exciting news to yourself! Share it with your friends, family, and colleagues. Encourage them to participate in the nominations and voting process, and let's recognize the most innovative and impactful startups of 2024 together!Use the hashtag #startupsoftheyear or #soty2024 and tag HackerNoon on social so we can find your post and reshare the love.HackerNoon's Startups of The Year is a branding opportunity unlike any other. Whether your goal is brand awareness or lead generation, HackerNoon has curated startup-friendly packages to solve your marketing challenges. Visit hackernoon/p/startup-special-packages to learn more!About HackerNoonHow hackers start their afternoons. HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 35k+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for 4M+ curious and insightful monthly readers. Founded in 2016, HackerNoon is an independent technology publishing platform run by David Smooke and Linh Dao Smooke. Start blogging about technology today.About HubSpotHubSpot is the smart CRM platform that meets the needs of small businesses, seamlessly connecting data, teams, and customers in an easy-to-use scalable platform.

