Latent AI Wins Second Army Xtech Award To Advance Edge AI Capabilities

Latest Selection Expands Company's Role in Project Linchpin with Secure MLOps Solutions

- Jags Kandasamy, Latent AI CEOPRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Latent AI, a leading provider of edge AI solutions for national security applications, announces its second xTech Program win and the opportunity to submit a second U.S. Army Small Business Innovation Research proposal for Project Linchpin .Following its December 2023 xTechPrime victory, which led to an SBIR Direct to Phase II contract, Latent AI has now been selected as a winner in the xTechScalable AI 2 competition. Booz Allen Hamilton serves as the technology integrator.Through SBIR efforts managed by Project Linchpin, Latent AI will deliver:- A secure MLOps pipeline tailored for Army-specific sensor modalities and hardware- Rapid model updates enabling efficient optimization and redeployment in the field- Enhanced model security with robust features to protect sensitive data"Our experience with Project Overmatch in the Navy, where we significantly sped up the development and deployment of AI, further validates our ability to streamline AI development and deployment for critical military operations," said Jags Kandasamy, Latent AI Co-founder and CEO. "Project Linchpin will enable us to prove our capabilities across a broad range of use cases using a variety of modalities, including EO/IR, SAR, and RF."The company's core offering, the Latent AI Efficient Inference Platform (LEIP) software development kit (SDK), optimizes AI capabilities at the edge. LEIP is currently the only MLOps tool that provides a machine learning development pipeline with integrated optimization and security features in a single framework that is ready for IL5/IL6 integration.The Army's xTech Program prize competitions, led by the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Research and Technology (DASA R&T), help uncover transformative technology solutions to harness AI at scale and ensure secure, trusted AI integration into military applications.Latent AI remains committed to equipping warfighters with mission-critical edge capabilities. The LEIP SDK is available through the Tradewind Solutions Marketplace, and Carahsoft SEWP-V and ITES-SW2. The company continues collaborating with the broader ML/AI ecosystem to establish trusted tools and supply chains for responsible and sustainable AI use.Read More About Edge Solutions for National Security Applications:- Project Linchpin Delivers Trusted AI Pipeline for US Army- Faster Threat Detection: Streamlining AI for the Navy's Project AMMOAbout Latent AILatent AI, Inc. is a leading expert in edge AI, specializing in simplifying the complex process of implementing AI on any device. Established in 2018, Latent AI's cutting-edge developer platform is trusted by government and commercial organizations looking to revolutionize their operations by harnessing the power of AI at the edge. Our tools empower developers to rapidly build secure, adaptive models and seamlessly update them in the field or lab. For more information on how we help organizations create better and safer AI more quickly, please visit latentai.

