Biomednewsbreaks - Bioadaptives Inc. (BDPT) To Proceed With Human Clinical Trial For Zeranovia(TM)

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
BioAdaptives (OTC: BDPT)
today announced its receipt of approval for a human clinical trial of its weight management product,
Zeranovia (TM). Approved by an Institutional Review Board, the trial will be managed and supervised by doctors in Las Vegas, Nevada.
“According to data from the National Institutes of Health's Office of Dietary Supplements ('ODS'), less than 1.0% of nutraceuticals sold in the United States undergo examination in human clinical trials,” said BioAdaptives CEO James Keener.“We are committed to supplying the highest quality products with provable scientific results. Zeranovia's(TM) success is based on a high-protein blend of vitamins, minerals, and five concentrated herbal supplements, four of which are adaptogens.”
To view the full press release, visit
About BioAdaptives Inc.
BioAdaptives is a leader in the nutritional products industry, committed to delivering innovative solutions that enhance quality of life, anti-aging, cell repair, and well-being. With a deep focus on research, customer insights and sustainable practices, BioAdaptives is redefining what customers can expect from nutritional products. For more information, visit
.
About BioMedWire
BioMedWire
(“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed) and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 70+ brands within the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.
BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
BioMedWire
San Francisco, CA
415.949.5050 Office
[email protected]
BioMedWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN25112024000224011066ID1108923877
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.