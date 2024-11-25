Biomednewsbreaks - Bioadaptives Inc. (BDPT) To Proceed With Human Clinical Trial For Zeranovia(TM)

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) BioAdaptives (OTC: BDPT)

today announced its receipt of approval for a human clinical trial of its weight management product,

Zeranovia (TM). Approved by an Institutional Review Board, the trial will be managed and supervised by doctors in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“According to data from the National Institutes of Health's Office of Dietary Supplements ('ODS'), less than 1.0% of nutraceuticals sold in the United States undergo examination in human clinical trials,” said BioAdaptives CEO James Keener.“We are committed to supplying the highest quality products with provable scientific results. Zeranovia's(TM) success is based on a high-protein blend of vitamins, minerals, and five concentrated herbal supplements, four of which are adaptogens.”

To view the full press release, visit



About BioAdaptives Inc.

BioAdaptives is a leader in the nutritional products industry, committed to delivering innovative solutions that enhance quality of life, anti-aging, cell repair, and well-being. With a deep focus on research, customer insights and sustainable practices, BioAdaptives is redefining what customers can expect from nutritional products.

.

