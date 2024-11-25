Betmgm Rewards Points Now Combined Into Single, Digital Wallet

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Streamlined nationwide access to digital bonuses, MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, and more

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BetMGM, a leading iGaming and sports betting operator, today announced a major enhancement to its customer experience by consolidating BetMGM Reward Points (BRPs) into a single account. In addition to users' cash balance, this feature enables BetMGM Rewards Points to with them across jurisdictions.

Click here

to download creative assets

Streamlining BetMGM Rewards Points into a single account is the next phase of BetMGM's single, digital wallet. With single account, users have one set of login credentials and account settings, along with a single cash balance accessible in all states where BetMGM is available. In August, BetMGM became the first sports betting app to offer Nevada bettors seamless, nationwide connectivity through a single, digital wallet. Through operation and partnership with MGM Resorts, this innovative feature makes BetMGM the only legalized sports betting app that allows Nevada residents and visitors to wager in the state and carry their funds to BetMGM mobile markets across the United States.



"We are committed to streamlining the loyalty experience for our players so they can enjoy the rewards they earn wherever they are in the U.S.," said Adam Greenblatt, BetMGM CEO. "The BetMGM Rewards Program showcases our key differentiators -- omnichannel play, the iconic hospitality and MGM Resorts International's entertainment, and partnerships including our alliance with Marriott Bonvoy. With every bet at the sportsbook and spin of the slot you are earning rewards that can be used online or in-person."



Players can earn BetMGM Rewards Points and Tier Credits by playing at BetMGM Sportsbook, BetMGM Casino and BetMGM Poker.

Highlights of the streamlined BetMGM Rewards include:



BetMGM Rewards Points now travel with you in all single account markets (Puerto Rico and Ontario not included).

When a player creates an account in a new location, their BRP balance consolidates into one balance. Players can earn BetMGM Rewards Points and Tier Credits by playing at BetMGM Sportsbook, BetMGM Casino and BetMGM Poker. Players can redeem BetMGM Rewards Points earned through play in the Rewards Store and use them for odds boosts and Gametime credits. BRPs can also be redeemed at MGM Resorts International destinations, exchanged for Marriott Bonvoy Points, and more.

BetMGM currently operates in 29 markets across North America including AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MS, NV, NJ, NM, NY, NC, OH, OR, PA, SD, TN, VA, DC, WA, WV, WY as well as Ontario, Canada and Puerto Rico.

As BetMGM continues to expand to new markets and introduces new features, responsible gaming education remains a key focus. BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly including GameSense, an industry-leading program, developed and licensed to MGM Resorts by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation. Through the integration within BetMGM's mobile and desktop platforms, customers can receive the same GameSense experience they have grown to rely on at MGM Resorts properties nationwide. This complements BetMGM's already existing responsible gaming tools which serve to provide customers with an entertaining and safe digital experience.

The BetMGM app is available for download on both iOS and Android and is accessible via desktop at

For more information and to explore our new features, follow @BetMGM

on X or visit .

Disclaimer

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US), Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA). 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Subject to eligibility requirements. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. See BetMGM for Terms. US promotional offers not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market-leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM ) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's U.S.-licensed, state-of-the-art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market-leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit .

SOURCE BetMGM

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED