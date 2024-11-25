Elizabeth Mannshardt Joins Westat As VP And Director, Statistics And Data Science

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Mannshardt's expertise in statistical methodologies and data science, plus her leadership skills, will further strengthen Westat's capacity to deliver innovative, data-driven solutions to clients.

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elizabeth Mannshardt, PhD , joined Westat in November 2024 as Vice President and Director, Statistics and Data Science. Mannshardt brings a wealth of statistical and data science knowledge, leadership, and strategic planning to Westat's senior leadership team. She also has strong connections to the broader statistical community, having served in several American Statistical Association (ASA) leadership roles and is an ASA Fellow.

Photo of Elizabeth Mannshardt, PhD, Westat Vice President and Director, Statistics and Data Science

Continue Reading

Prior to joining Westat, Mannshardt served as the director of the Statistics, Methods, and Innovation Program at the National Center for Science and Engineering Statistics of the National

Science

Foundation where she led a team of survey statisticians and methodologists. Earlier, she was the acting director of the Information Access and Analysis Services Division in the Environmental Protection Agency's Office of Information Management where she led a team of data scientists and information technologists managing national and public-facing programs and services, including the design and buildout of the agency's cloud-hosted data management and analytics platform.

Mannshardt is an adjunct associate professor in North Carolina State University's Department of Statistics and vice chair of ASA's Membership Council, which provides oversight and guidance to nine ASA committees.

"Liz's extensive expertise in statistics and data science, along with her outstanding leadership and strategic foresight, will continue to drive our capacity to deliver cutting-edge, data-driven solutions," says Jeri Mulrow, MS , Vice President and Sector Lead, Data Solutions. "Her strong ties within the statistical profession and her dedication to collaboration will further elevate our organization."

About Westat ( )



is a leader in research, data collection and analysis, technical assistance, evaluation, and communications. Our evidence-based findings help clients in government and the private sector accelerate advancements in health, education, transportation, and social and economic policy. Since 1963, our dedication to improving lives through research and our approach to projects grounded in investigative curiosity, equity, statistical and data rigor, adaptive methods, and advanced technology are why clients find exceptional value in our work.

SOURCE Westat

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED