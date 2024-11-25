The North West Company Inc. Third Quarter Results And Conference Call

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX Symbol: NWC) : The North West Company (“ North West ”) will be reporting its third quarter results on December 9, 2024, after hours, and will host a call the next day on December 10, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. (Central Time). To access the call, please dial 416-340-2217 or 1-800-898-3989 with a passcode of 7763559#. The conference call will be archived and can be accessed, on or before January 10, 2025, by dialing 905-694-9451 or 1-800-408-3053 with a passcode of 4329009#.

Corporate Profile

North West, through its subsidiaries, is a leading retailer of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighbourhoods in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific and the Caribbean. North West operates 229 stores under the trading names Northern, NorthMart, Giant Tiger, Alaska Commercial Company, Cost-U-Less and RiteWay Food Markets and has annualized sales of approximately CAD $2.5 billion.

For further information, please contact: Alexis Cloutier, Vice-President, Legal and Corporate Secretary, of The North West Company Inc. at (204) 938-8976 or by email at ... .

