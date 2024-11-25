Allie Kelly Joins The Tire Recycling Foundation Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- 3BL) November 25, 2024 /3BL/ - The Ray recently announced Allie Kelly has joined the Board of Directors of The Tire Recycling Foundation . Allie Kelly is the Executive Director of The Ray , and has led partnerships and projects towards making roadways cleaner and safer since 2015.

The Tire Recycling Foundation, led by the U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association (USTMA) and the Tire Association (TIA), is committed to securing funding and allocating grants for research, education, intervention and demonstration projects targeting critical gaps within the tire recycling across the United States. The incoming Board consists of 15 global industry leaders with deep knowledge and diverse expertise in the manufacturing, recycling and transportation industries.

With the goal of achieving 100% circularity for end-of-life tires, the Tire Recycling Foundation has made significant progress in advancing tire recycling technologies. A primary focus for the Board is to accelerate the adoption of emerging end-of-life tire market technologies like rubber-modified asphalt (RMA), which provides enhanced performance, economic efficiency and environmental sustainability.

The Tire Recycling Foundation is committed to building partnerships and fostering innovation across the tire recycling supply chain, working closely with key stakeholders to expand tire recycling markets and enhance sustainable end-of-life tire management practices.

About The Ray

The Ray is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charity and net-zero highway testbed, located on 18 miles of Interstate 85 between LaGrange, Georgia, and the Georgia-Alabama state line. This stretch of interstate is named in memory of Ray C. Anderson (1934-2011), a Georgia native recognized as a leader in green business when he challenged his company, Interface, Inc., to pursue a zero environmental footprint. Our mission is to reimagine how we connect our communities, our lives, and the world in a way that is safer, more responsive to the climate, more regenerative to the environment, and more capable of creating economic opportunity through innovative ideas and technologies that will transform transportation infrastructure. The Ray Highway is paving the way for a zero carbon, zero waste, zero deaths highway system that will build a safer and more prosperous future for us all. Learn more at .

