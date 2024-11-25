Baker Hughes Honored With Global Impact Award For Advancing Sustainability And UN Sdgs

(MENAFN- 3BL) We're proud to announce that we've been awarded Global Impact Award by the United Nations Association for our efforts to advance United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through impactful community initiatives and our sustainability progress.

Specifically, we are recognized for our dedication in advancing SDGs related to environmental stewardship, affordable and clean energy, climate action and contributions in advancing sustainable communities, cities and life on land.

This award is a testament to our unwavering commitment to our purpose of taking forward by making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for the people and planet, while also driving positive change in the communities we operate in.

We dedicate this award to our team of 58,000 employees all over the world who keep sustainability top of the mind as one of our core behaviors. Congratulations, team!

Check out how are employees are advancing SDGs here:

Thank you United Nations Association of Houston for this recognition.