Baker Hughes Honored With Global Impact Award For Advancing Sustainability And UN Sdgs
Date
11/25/2024 2:00:47 PM
(MENAFN- 3BL)
We're proud to announce that we've been awarded Global Impact Award by the United Nations Association for our efforts to advance United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through impactful community initiatives and our sustainability progress.
Specifically, we are recognized for our dedication in advancing SDGs related to environmental stewardship, affordable and clean energy, climate action and contributions in advancing sustainable communities, cities and life on land.
This award is a testament to our unwavering commitment to our purpose of taking energy forward by making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for the people and planet, while also driving positive change in the communities we operate in.
We dedicate this award to our team of 58,000 employees all over the world who keep sustainability top of the mind as one of our core behaviors. Congratulations, team!
Check out how are employees are advancing SDGs here:
Thank you United Nations Association of Houston for this recognition.
MENAFN25112024007202015466ID1108923839
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.