Albertsons Companies' Store Director Recognized For Partnership With The New Horizons Pathway Program
Date
11/25/2024 2:00:42 PM
(MENAFN- 3BL)
Mac McLeod, Store Director at Albertsons #1360, was recently recognized at the Santa Clarita Valley Mayor's Committee Brunch for his outstanding partnership with the New Horizons Pathways Program.
The Pathways Program is designed to provide meaningful employment opportunities for individuals with diverse abilities. It includes internships, recent graduate positions, and career development opportunities, creating an inclusive workplace with training, mentoring, and career advancement for participants.
McLeod's inspiring speech at the event highlighted the transformative impact of the Pathways Program on his store and associates. His unwavering commitment to fostering an inclusive workplace is truly commendable. The positive feedback from the vendor community is a testament to the significant change McLeod and his team are driving.
See original post on LinkedIn and read more about Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website .
