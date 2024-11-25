Mecomed Launches Women In Medtech Network (WMN) To Empower Female Leaders In The MEA Medtech Sector

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mecomed, the Medical Association in the Middle East and Africa, proudly announces the official launch of the Women in MedTech (WMN), a dedicated to empowering women professionals across the MedTech sector in the MEA region. The inaugural event marked a significant milestone in promoting diversity, inclusion, and career advancement for women in this rapidly evolving industry.

Mecomed Launches Women in MedTech Network (WMN) to Empower Female Leaders

The Women in MedTech Network is set to promote a supportive environment for female professionals in MedTech by offering networking opportunities, a structured mentorship program, and resources for professional growth. This initiative is designed to inspire, equip, and empower women to achieve new heights in the MedTech field, contributing to a more diverse and inclusive workforce.

"We believe that diversity and inclusion are essential to innovation and advancement in MedTech," said Farah N. Hamdan, Mecomed Board Member & CEEMA GM, Zimmer Biomet. "The launch of the Women in MedTech Network reflects our commitment to supporting women professionals as they take on leadership roles and make significant contributions to healthcare in the MEA region."

Rami Rajab, CEO, Mecomed, emphasized that "The Women in MedTech Network is a vital initiative for the industry, addressing the fact that only 1% of CEO positions in the MEA MedTech sector are held by women. By providing essential resources and mentorship, this platform empowers women to excel and lead innovation within MedTech, ultimately enhancing healthcare outcomes for our region."

The launch event featured key sessions on the networks vision and objectives, an introduction to the mentorship program, and networking opportunities. These sessions aim to inspire attendees and lay a strong foundation for a community that will uplift, support, and connect female professionals across the MedTech industry.

About Mecomed

Mecomed is the medical devices, imaging and diagnostics trade association serving as the voice of international medical technology (MedTech) manufacturers and their regional partners across the Middle East & Africa. Mecomed aims to bring all healthcare stakeholders together to improve the quality of people's health through the timely introduction of MedTech innovations, which ultimately benefits the MEA region community. We foster good citizenship and promote ethical business behavior, working proactively with governments, regional bodies and healthcare professionals to deliver quality solutions for better patient outcomes.

For more information, visit .