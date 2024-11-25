(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving transformation - The global

online therapy services market

size is estimated to grow by USD 16.16 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of

28.09%

during the forecast period. Surging adoption of coupled with increased preference for services

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

growing popularity of online health services. However,

privacy concerns related to patient mental health issues

privacy concerns related to patient mental health issues poses a challenge market players include 7 Cups of Tea Co., American Well Corp., BreakThrough Counseling Services, Calmerry, CareMe Health, Cerebral Inc., Doctor On Demand Inc., DocVita Inc., Felicity, Heart it out, Manastha, MDLIVE Inc., Mind Voyage, ReGain, TALKSPACE INC, Teladoc Health Inc., ThriveTalk, Thriveworks Counseling, HopeQure Wellness Solutions Pvt. Ltd., and Mental Fuel Inc..







Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers

Online Therapy Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 28.09% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 16163.62 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 27.38 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key countries US, Germany, UK, China, and India Key companies profiled 7 Cups of Tea Co., American Well Corp., BreakThrough Counseling Services, Calmerry, CareMe Health, Cerebral Inc., Doctor On Demand Inc., DocVita Inc., Felicity, Heart it out, Manastha, MDLIVE Inc., Mind Voyage, ReGain, TALKSPACE INC, Teladoc Health Inc., ThriveTalk, Thriveworks Counseling, HopeQure Wellness Solutions Pvt. Ltd., and Mental Fuel Inc.

Market Driver

The Online Therapy Services Market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing telehealth adoption and mental health awareness. Live video chat and messaging apps on cell phones are popular platforms for teletherapy, offering convenience and accessibility for those seeking mental health treatment. Traditional in-person therapy is being supplemented by cognitive behavioral therapy, psychodynamic therapy, person-centered therapy, and other evidence-based therapies delivered via mobile device apps and real-time instant messaging. Telephone and video conferencing are also commonly used for residential and commercial applications. Artificial intelligence-based chatbots and machine learning technologies are enhancing the therapeutic experience, while free therapy apps offer affordable options for those with mental health disorders such as depression and anxiety. Teletherapy is also effective for relationship issues, substance abuse disorders, and suicide prevention programs. Certified therapists provide online counseling using smartphone features, ensuring patient privacy and confidentiality. Telehealth counseling is transforming mental health treatment, with digital apps, wearable technology, and digital resources becoming integral parts of mental health care. In-person treatment remains important, but teletherapy offers a complementary and accessible solution for those seeking help.



Telehealth services refer to the use of telecommunications or videoconferencing technology for delivering psychological support and psychiatric assessment remotely. These services can be accessed via telephone or the Internet, including email, online chats, and videoconferencing. Telehealth benefits individuals in remote locations or underserved areas by improving access to healthcare. Patients who cannot leave their homes due to illness, emergencies, or mobility issues can utilize these services. Providers can also support patients between scheduled visits, enhancing continuity of care. Online therapy services expand access to mental health care, making it more convenient and flexible.







Market Challenges



The Online Therapy Services Market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing telehealth adoption and mental health awareness. Challenges include providing effective therapy through live video chat and messaging apps on cell phones. Traditional in-person therapy contrasts with cognitive behavioral therapy, psychodynamic therapy, and person-centered therapy delivered via mobile device apps and real-time instant messaging. Telephone and video conferencing are also popular for residential use and commercial applications. Mental health disorders such as depression and anxiety are treated through qualified therapists in online counseling. Smartphone features like artificial intelligence-based chatbots and machine learning enhance access to free therapy apps. Dialectical behavior therapy, EMDR therapy, family therapy, and substance abuse disorders are also addressed. Patient privacy is crucial, ensuring certified therapists maintain confidentiality. Teletherapy and telehealth counseling offer flexibility, reaching young people and suicide prevention programs. Mental health resources are expanding with digital apps, wearable technology, and digital prescriptions. In-person treatment remains important, but ambulatory centers, hospitals, and clinics integrate online services for comprehensive mental health treatment. The global online therapy services market faces limitations due to privacy concerns. Active services, which require direct patient input, such as mood diaries and self-assessments, may raise privacy issues. Passive services, which use smartphone features like GPS, can collect data without consent, leading to potential privacy invasions. These concerns may hinder the market's expansion during the forecast period. Ensuring patient privacy is crucial for market growth in online therapy services.





Segment Overview



This online therapy services market report extensively covers market segmentation by





1.1 Cognitive behavioral therapy

1.2 Psychodynamic therapy 1.3 Personal centered therapy



2.1 Residential use 2.2 Commercial



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia 3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1

Cognitive behavioral therapy-

Online Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) is a significant segment in the thriving online therapy services market. Traditionally, CBT has utilized evidence-based techniques to tackle various mental health concerns. With digital platforms' emergence, CBT has transformed into a convenient and effective psychological support system for individuals worldwide. CBT combines cognitive and behavioral approaches, enabling users to recognize and modify detrimental thought patterns and behaviors causing emotional distress. The COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 shifted the medical world's perspective on mental health. Lockdowns, social isolation, and heightened stressors led in demand for remote mental health services. Online CBT, previously an excellent alternative, became a necessity. Post-pandemic, the future of online CBT remains promising. The pandemic normalized telehealth services, and users have grown accustomed to seeking therapy through digital channels. This trend is expected to persist. Online CBT's benefits, including convenience, accessibility, and privacy, make it an attractive choice for diverse users, such as busy professionals and those in remote areas with limited access to traditional therapy. These factors will fuel the expansion of the global online therapy services market during the forecast period.





Research Analysis

The Online Therapy Services market encompasses various forms of mental health treatment delivered through digital platforms. These include live video chat sessions, messaging apps, and mobile device apps. While traditional in-person therapy remains a gold standard, online therapy offers flexibility and convenience for individuals seeking help. Cognitive behavioral therapy, psychodynamic therapy, and person-centered therapy are among the approaches offered through teletherapy and telehealth counseling. Qualified therapists provide online counseling using smartphone features to enhance the therapeutic experience. Patient privacy is a top priority, with secure platforms ensuring confidentiality. Commercial use of these services is on the rise, with relationship problems, depression, and anxiety among the common reasons for seeking online mental health resources. Mobile health apps, wearable technology, and digital apps are also part of the digital mental health landscape, offering additional tools for mental health treatment. In-person treatment remains an option for those who prefer it, but online therapy is becoming an increasingly viable alternative.

Market Research Overview

The Online Therapy Services Market encompasses various digital platforms that offer mental health treatment and support, including live video chat, messaging apps, and cell phones. These services cater to both residential and commercial use, providing alternatives to traditional in-person therapy. Cognitive behavioral therapy, psychodynamic therapy, person-centered therapy, and other therapeutic approaches are now available through mobile device apps and real-time instant messaging. Telephone and video conferencing are also popular methods for teletherapy and telehealth counseling. Mental health awareness and telehealth adoption have led to an increase in the use of online therapy services for various mental health disorders, such as depression and anxiety. Artificial intelligence-based chatbots and machine learning technologies are being integrated into free therapy apps to provide additional resources. Dialectical behavior therapy, EMDR therapy, family therapy, and other forms of mental health treatment are also offered online. Qualified therapists provide online counseling through these platforms, ensuring patient privacy and confidentiality. Smartphone features, such as personalized reminders and progress tracking, enhance the user experience. The market includes various mental health resources, from digital apps and wearable technology to ambulatory centers, hospitals, and suicide prevention programs. Substance abuse disorders and prescription medications are also addressed through these services. Young people are increasingly turning to online therapy services for relationship issues and other mental health concerns.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Type



Cognitive Behavioral Therapy



Psychodynamic Therapy

Personal Centered Therapy

Application



Residential Use

Commercial

Geography



North America



Europe



Asia Rest Of World (ROW)

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

