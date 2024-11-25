Bluerock Value Exchange Launches Class A Fully Stabilized Multifamily DST In The Thriving Tampa Florida Metro

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluerock Value Exchange (BVEX), a longstanding national sponsor of 1031 exchange and Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) programs, announced the launch of its latest 1031 exchange/DST offering BR Amira, DST which is seeking to raise approximately $66 million from accredited investors.

BVEX believes Amira represents an attractive investment opportunity in a newly renovated, class A apartment community in the thriving Tampa Metro, a high economic growth epicenter. The property is attractively located adjacent to the Tampa International Airport with immediate access to major thoroughfares and everyday essential retail amenities, superb walkability to nearby employment centers providing nearly 200,000 jobs, and minutes to the beach.

Amira seeks to provide its investors with monthly cashflow and the potential for capital appreciation driven by rising rents supported by the forecasted continued high job and population growth within the Tampa Metro. The DST program secured non-recourse financing from Fannie Mae at the low rate of 4.81%. This leverage provides investors with a moderate loan-to-capitalization of approx. 46% for investors seeking debt replacement as part of their 1031 exchange.





"We believe this is a very timely and favorable entry point for investing in apartments. The sector is poised to greatly benefit with forecasted increasing rents driven by a significant undersupply of new housing options, the high cost of home ownership compared to renting, which is currently at its widest gap on record, and continued high household formation," said Josh Hoffman, President of BVEX. "We selected Amira due to its superb, high growth location, attractive demographic profile, and infill barriers to new apartment competition which we believe will create tremendous opportunities for our investors," added Hoffman.

About Bluerock Value Exchange

With a 20-year track record, Bluerock Value Exchange is a national sponsor of syndicated 1031-exchange offerings with a focus on Premier Exchange PropertiesTM that seek to deliver stable cash flows and potential for value creation. Bluerock has structured 1031 exchanges of more than $2.6 billion in total property value and 13.7 million square feet of property. Additional information is available at bluerockexchange .

About Bluerock

Bluerock is a leading institutional alternative asset manager with more than $18.7 billion of acquired and managed assets headquartered in Manhattan with regional offices across the U.S. Bluerock principals have a collective 100+ years of investing experience

with more than $120 billion real estate and capital markets experience and have helped launch leading private and public company platforms. Additional information is available at bluerock .

SOURCE Bluerock Value Exchange

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED