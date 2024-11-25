(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN.

Press Release Update on the rights issue following the receipt of a non-binding offer from the French State to acquire the Advanced Computing activities Paris, France – November 25, 2024 – Following the receipt of a non-binding offer from the French State regarding the acquisition of Advanced Computing business1, Atos SE (Euronext Paris: ATO) (the " Company " or " Atos ") announces today the approval by the French Autorité des marchés financiers (the“ AMF ”) of the supplement under number 24-501 dated 25 November 2024 (the“ Supplement ”) which supplements and should be read in conjunction with the prospectus approved by the AMF on 7 November 2024, under number 24-474 (the“ Prospectus ”) in connection with the rights issue of a gross amount of EUR 233,332,768.4985, including issue premium launched on 8 November 2024 (the“ Rights Issue ”). Impact on the Timetable: Extension of the Subscription Period and Right of Withdrawal Pursuant to Article 23 of the Prospectus Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, investors who have already agreed to subscribe to new shares (the“ New Shares ”) prior to the publication of the Supplement shall have the right to withdraw their acceptance within two working days after the publication of the Supplement. As a result, the withdrawal period will be open on 26 and 27 November 2024. Investors who wish to exercise their right of withdrawal must contact their financial intermediary with whom they have placed their subscription order for intermediary registered or bearer shareholders and Societe Generale Securities Services for direct registered shareholders. This withdrawal period will result in the postponement of the end of the subscription period to 27 November 2024 (initially scheduled for 25 November 2024). The changes to the timetable are set out in the Supplement and the new indicative timetable is as follows:

Updated indicative timetable for the Rights Issue 25 November 2024 Approval of the Supplement by the AMF

Issuance of a press release by the Company announcing the approval of the Supplement and describing the investors' right of withdrawal, as well as the procedures for making the Supplement available

Publication of the Supplement and posting on the Company and AMF websites

Publication by Euronext of the notice relating to the approval of a Supplement announcing the updated timetable. From 26 to 27 November 2024 Right to withdraw their acceptance for the investors who have already agreed to subscribe for New Shares prior to the publication of this Supplement 27 November 2024 Closing of the subscription period for the Rights Issue 2 December 2024 Issuance by the Company of a press release announcing the result of subscriptions to the Rights Issue.

Decision by the Company's Chief Executive Officer to (i) allocate the New Shares not subscribed for in the Rights Issue, to be subscribed for by the Participating Bondholders and the Participating Creditors under the Subscription Guarantee Commitments and (ii) record the completion of the Share Capital Reduction provided for in the Accelerated Safeguard Plan.

Publication by Euronext of the notice of admission of the New Shares resulting from the Rights Issue and indicating the allocation scale for subscriptions on a reducible basis (à titre réductible). 10 December 2024 Settlement-delivery of the New Shares in respect of the Rights Issue

Admission of the New Shares to trading on Euronext Paris The public will be informed of any changes to the above indicative timetable by means of a press release issued by the Company and posted on its website, and a notice issued by Euronext.

Settlement and Delivery

According to the indicative timetable the settlement-delivery of the New Shares and their admission to trading on Euronext Paris are expected to take place on 10 December 2024.The New Shares will carry all rights attached from the date of issue and will be entitled to all distributions decided by the Company from that date. They will be immediately assimilated with existing shares of the Company already traded on Euronext Paris and will be tradable, as from this date, on the same trading line under the same ISIN code FR0000051732.

Barclays Bank Ireland PLC is acting as Global Coordinator and Joint Bookrunner (the“ Global Coordinator and Joint Bookrunner ”) and Deutsche Bank AG and ING Bank N.V. are acting as Joint Bookrunners (“ Joint Bookrunners ”) in respect of the Rights Issue.

Rothschild & Co and Perella Weinberg Partners act as financial advisors to the Company, Darrois Villey Maillot Brochier as legal advisor to the Company and Linklaters as legal advisor to the Global Coordinator and the Joint Bookrunners.

Availability of the Prospectus

The Prospectus approved by the AMF under number 24-474 on 7 November 2024, consisting of (i) Atos' 2023 universal registration document filed with the AMF on May 24, 2024 under number D.24-0429, (ii) the amendment to the 2023 universal registration document filed with the AMF on 7 November 2024 under number D.24-0429-A01 (the“ Amendment ”) and (iii) a securities note (including the summary of the Prospectus) dated November 7, 2024 (the“ Securities Note ”) and that the Supplement to the Prospectus approved by the AMF under number 24-501 dated 25 November 2024 are available on the websites of Atos ( ) as well as on the website of the AMF (). Copies of the Prospectus and the Supplement are available free of charge at Atos' registered office (River Ouest – 80 Quai Voltaire – 95870 Bezons).

Risk Factors

Investors' attention is drawn to the risk relating to Atos described in paragraph 7.2“Risk Factors” of the 2023 Atos Universal Registration Document, as updated by Chapter 2“Risk Factors” of the Amendment and Chapter 1.2 of the Supplement, the risk factors relating to the Rights Issue or the New Shares mentioned in section 2“Risk Factors” of the Securities Note, as updated by Chapter 3.1 of the Supplement, before making any investment decision.

***

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with circa 82,000 employees and annual revenue of circa €10 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 69 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea) and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

1 See the press release published by the Company on 25 November 2024.

