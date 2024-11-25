Well Aware Celebrates 15 Years Of Impact At Annual Gift Of Water Gala

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NFL Legend Chris Long and Water Resource Leader Marsh Lavenue to Be Honored at Fundraising Event

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Well Aware , an international nonprofit, announced today its reimagined Gift of Water Gala celebrating 15 years of impact. This milestone event showcases the organization's ambitious three-year transformation plan to scale operations and establish itself as a leading force in global water accessibility.

The newly rebranded celebration features vibrant Kenyan-inspired elements that deeply connect donors to Well Aware's mission. Through this single evening, Well Aware aims to raise enough funds to provide 20,000 more people in East Africa with permanent access to clean water and sanitation-a testament to the organization's efficient model where every $20 donation gives one person access to clean water for life.

The gala will honor two distinguished leaders who have made exceptional contributions to global water security:

Global Impact Award: Chris Long

Two-time Super Bowl champion and 2018 Walter

Payton NFL Man of the Year, Chris Long is recognized for his transformative work through the Chris Long Foundation's Waterboys initiative. Since 2015, Waterboys has funded over 135 solar-powered, deep borehole wells in East Africa and 39 clean water projects across the United States, reaching 570,000 people. Through the partnership with Well Aware since 2023, Waterboys has helped provide clean water access to more than 17,000 individuals.

Geoffrey S. Ryder Ambassador of the Year: Marsh Lavenue, PhD

As CEO and Chairman of the Board of

INTERA, Dr. Lavenue has demonstrated exceptional leadership in both corporate growth and philanthropic impact. Under his guidance, INTERA has supported Well Aware for over 15 years, implementing innovative geophysical survey methods that optimize well drilling locations in Kenya. His legacy includes the creation of the Ron Lantz Stewardship Award, which has already enhanced Well Aware's technical capabilities and improved the cost-effectiveness of water projects.

"We're incredibly grateful to stand alongside such passionate partners who believe in our mission to bring safe, clean water to communities in East Africa. This gala is a celebration not just of our progress, but of the dedication and generosity of our donors and partners who make our work possible every day," said Sarah Evans, founder of Well Aware. "As we honor these extraordinary individuals and organizations, we recognize that their contributions are changing lives and creating a ripple effect of hope and opportunity. Together, we're making a difference that will impact future generations."

The Anniversary celebration will launch Well Aware's December Giving Campaign, which is open to the public to support its 2025 clean water and sanitation programs and will run through December 31st, 2024. More information and giving options can be found here .

Event Details



Date: December 7, 2024

Time: 6pm CT

Location: Hotel Van Zandt, Austin, Texas For tickets and more information, please visit:

About Well Aware:

Well Aware is a women-led international nonprofit dedicated to addressing water scarcity and promoting sustainable water solutions in East Africa. With a focus on community empowerment and technical expertise, they work to catalyze development and provide access to clean water for generations to come. Well Aware maintains a 100% success rate, setting the standard for innovation and sustainability in the water aid sector, and their groundbreaking Well Beyond app keeps rural water systems running for life. To learn more, visit .

SOURCE Well Aware

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED