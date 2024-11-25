Batteries Plus Celebrates Record-Breaking Commercial Sales Month, Surpassing Major Milestones In Franchise And Systemwide Commercial Growth

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



World's Leading Specialty Battery Franchise Achieves Historic Success with Unprecedented Commercial Sales Throughout 2024



Batteries Plus achieved a 23.7% year-over-year increase in total systemwide commercial sales for October 2024.

Franchise commercial sales grew by 24.4% in October, setting a new all-time monthly record. October's systemwide commercial sales marked nearly 20% growth year-over-year for Batteries Plus.

HARTLAND, Wis., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Batteries Plus , the world's leading specialty battery franchise, has marked a historic milestone in October 2024, setting all-time commercial sales records across its franchise and systemwide channels. Total systemwide commercial sales grew by 23.7% year-over-year, with franchise commercial sales increasing by 24.4%, marking the highest monthly performance in the company's history.

The record-breaking success in October was not an isolated achievement, but rather a continuation of a historic 2024. Batteries Plus has experienced more than 20% year-over-year growth in systemwide commercial sales for five of the first 10 months of the year. Year-to-date, total commercial sales have grown by 16.1% through October.

"October's success is just the beginning of an exciting period for Batteries Plus."

"Achieving this record-breaking October is a testament to the extraordinary efforts of our franchisees and the ongoing strength of our commercial growth strategy," said Scott O'Farrell, Chief Commercial Officer of Batteries Plus . "Our commitment to providing exceptional service and innovative solutions for our commercial partners continues to position us as a leader in the industry."

This October milestone also capped off a flawless 10-for-10 streak in exceeding commercial sales targets for 2024, driven by Batteries Plus's commitment to exceptional service, in-stock availability, and a diversified approach across consumer and commercial channels. The company has exceeded its sales plan for every month, currently 2.6% ahead of plan through October. Remarkably, the top eight commercial sales months in franchise history have all occurred this year, demonstrating the strength and scalability of the franchise system.

"October's success is just the beginning of an exciting period for Batteries Plus," said Joe Malmuth, Chief Development Officer . "We're witnessing substantial growth across all facets of the business. This record-breaking performance is a direct result of our team's tireless efforts to drive meaningful results for our franchise owners and customers alike."

Building on this momentum, Batteries Plus is looking ahead to close the year strong, with plans to enhance its market presence, introduce new business partnerships, and continue the expansion of its franchise network that has reached over 800 store locations in operation and development nationwide. In 2024, Batteries Plus was ranked on Franchise Times' Top 400 list at #128 and named to Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500® Hall of Fame, alongside placements on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® and the Top Brands for Multi-Unit Owners lists.

For more information on Batteries Plus, including franchise opportunities and a virtual store tour, visit batteriesplusfranchise .

ABOUT BATTERIES PLUS:

Batteries Plus, founded in 1988 and headquartered in Hartland, WI, is a leading omnichannel retailer of batteries, specialty light bulbs and phone repair services for the direct-to-consumer and commercial channels. The retailer also offers key programming, replacement and cutting services. Through a nationwide network of stores, the company offers a differentiated value proposition of unrivaled product selection, in-stock availability and customer service. Batteries Plus is owned by Freeman Spogli, a private equity firm based in Los Angeles and New York City. To learn more about one of Forbes®' Best Franchises to Buy in America, visit .

