Century Communities Now Selling New Homes In Jurupa Valley, CA

New Inland Empire community offers a versatile lineup of two-story floor plans
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS )-a top national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and featured on America's Most Trustworthy Companies and World's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek-revealed that Sterling, the company's newest community in the Inland Empire, is now selling from the low $600s.
Plan One Exterior Rendering | New Homes in Jurupa Valley, CA | Sterling by Century Communities
Plan Three Exterior Rendering | New Construction Homes in Jurupa Valley, CA | Sterling by Century Communities
"We're thrilled to continue expanding our presence in the Inland Empire to meet the high demand for homes with exceptional new construction and a best-in-class homebuying experience," said Area President Tom Hildebrandt. "We look forward to having buyers and their real estate agents come check out Sterling, offering beautiful floor plans with a great location in Riverside County."
Learn more and explore available homes at .
MORE ABOUT STERLING
Now selling from the low $600s
Single-family homes
Four two-story floor plans
3 to 4 bed, 2.5 bath, 2-bay garages
Up to 1,958 square feet
Community amenities include picnic tables and shade structures
Convenient location near I-15, dining, shopping and more
Model open for tours (Plan One)
Sales Center:
9680 New Forest Lane
Jurupa Valley, CA 92509
909.667.7670
DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE
HOMEBUYING:
Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in California.
How it works:
Shop homes at
CenturyCommunities
Click "Buy Now" on any available home
Fill out a quick Buy Online form
Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit
Electronically sign a purchase contract via
DocuSign®
Learn more about the Buy Online experience at .
About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS ) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024-consecutively awarded for a second year-and Newsweek's list of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding - including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 17 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit .
