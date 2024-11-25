Century Communities Now Selling New Homes In Jurupa Valley, CA

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

New Inland Empire community offers a versatile lineup of two-story floor plans

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS )-a top national homebuilder, leader in home sales, and featured on America's Most Trustworthy Companies and World's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek-revealed that Sterling, the company's newest community in the Inland Empire, is now selling from the low $600s.

Plan One Exterior Rendering | New Homes in Jurupa Valley, CA | Sterling by Century Communities

Plan Three Exterior Rendering | New Construction Homes in Jurupa Valley, CA | Sterling by Century Communities

"We're thrilled to continue expanding our presence in the Inland Empire to meet the high demand for homes with exceptional new construction and a best-in-class homebuying experience," said Area President Tom Hildebrandt. "We look forward to having buyers and their real estate agents come check out Sterling, offering beautiful floor plans with a great location in Riverside County."

Learn more and explore available homes at .



MORE ABOUT STERLING

Now selling from the low $600s





Single-family homes

Four two-story floor plans

3 to 4 bed, 2.5 bath, 2-bay garages

Up to 1,958 square feet

Community amenities include picnic tables and shade structures

Convenient location near I-15, dining, shopping and more Model open for tours (Plan One)

Sales Center:

9680 New Forest Lane

Jurupa Valley, CA 92509

909.667.7670

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE

HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in California.

How it works:

Shop homes atCenturyCommunitiesClick "Buy Now" on any available homeFill out a quick Buy Online formElectronically submit an initial earnest money depositElectronically sign a purchase contract viaDocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at .

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS ) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024-consecutively awarded for a second year-and Newsweek's list of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding - including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 17 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit .

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.

