عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Century Communities Now Selling New Homes In Jurupa Valley, CA


11/25/2024 1:15:59 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

New Inland Empire community offers a versatile lineup of two-story floor plans

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS )-a top national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and featured on America's Most Trustworthy Companies and World's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek-revealed that Sterling, the company's newest community in the Inland Empire, is now selling from the low $600s.

Continue Reading

Century Communities Now Selling New Homes In Jurupa Valley, CA Image
Plan One Exterior Rendering | New Homes in Jurupa Valley, CA | Sterling by Century Communities
Century Communities Now Selling New Homes In Jurupa Valley, CA Image
Plan Three Exterior Rendering | New Construction Homes in Jurupa Valley, CA | Sterling by Century Communities

"We're thrilled to continue expanding our presence in the Inland Empire to meet the high demand for homes with exceptional new construction and a best-in-class homebuying experience," said Area President Tom Hildebrandt. "We look forward to having buyers and their real estate agents come check out Sterling, offering beautiful floor plans with a great location in Riverside County."

Learn more and explore available homes at .

MORE ABOUT STERLING
 Now selling from the low $600s

  • Single-family homes
  • Four two-story floor plans
  • 3 to 4 bed, 2.5 bath, 2-bay garages
  • Up to 1,958 square feet
  • Community amenities include picnic tables and shade structures
  • Convenient location near I-15, dining, shopping and more
  • Model open for tours (Plan One)

Sales Center:
9680 New Forest Lane
Jurupa Valley, CA 92509
909.667.7670

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE
HOMEBUYING:
 Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in California.

How it works:

  • Shop homes at
    CenturyCommunities
  • Click "Buy Now" on any available home
  • Fill out a quick Buy Online form
  • Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit
  • Electronically sign a purchase contract via
    DocuSign®

    Learn more about the Buy Online experience at .

    About Century Communities
     Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS ) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024-consecutively awarded for a second year-and Newsweek's list of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding - including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 17 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit .

    SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.

    WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
    Newsrooms &
    Influencers 9k+
    Digital Media
    Outlets 270k+
    Journalists
    Opted In GET STARTED

    MENAFN25112024003732001241ID1108923750


    • PR Newswire

    Legal Disclaimer:
    MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

    Tags

    Label

    Comments

    No comment

    Category

    Date

    More Stories

    Newsletter


    Search