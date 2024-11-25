Anni Wahlroos Appointed Innofactor’S Deputy CEO

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Innofactor Plc release, on November 25, 2024, at 20:00 Finnish time

Innofactor's Board of Directors has appointed Anni Wahlroos as Debuty CEO for Innofactor Group as of November 25, 2025. She will continue as the Chief People Officer of the Innofactor Group and as a member of the Group's Executive Board, reporting to CEO Sami Ensio. Wahlroos has been with Innofactor since 2015 and has been a member of the Group's Executive Board since 2022.

"I am grateful and humbled by the trust placed in me. At Innofactor, we have the most amazing professionals and clients in the Nordic countries, and it has been a joy and an honor to do my dream job with them for the past ten years. Innofactor's new strategy, the rapidly changing world, and artificial intelligence bring exciting opportunities for the future as well," says Anni Wahlroos.

"I am very pleased with Anni's appointment as our Deputy CEO. Over the past ten years at Innofactor, Anni has demonstrated exceptional expertise and commitment to the company and her work. A skilled and motivated staff is at the core of Innofactor's operations – PeopleFirst. I am confident that Anni will continue to develop Innofactor and help the company achieve its growth targets also in the future," says CEO Sami Ensio.

