VPG Announces Investor Conference Schedule For December 2024

MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE: VPG), a leader in precision measurement and sensing technologies, announced today that it will present at the following investor in December 2024:



Sidoti December 2024 Small-Cap Investor Virtual Conference.

Thursday, December 5, 2024, at 9:15 a.m. ET.

A live and on-demand webcast of VPG's presentation will be available to the public. It can be accessed via the following link: or on VPG's website at ir.vpgsensors.com/events . 13th Annual NYC Summit.

December 17, 2024, in New York, NY.

The NYC Summit is an independently organized investor conference featuring 17 technology companies. It will feature an in-person“round-robin” format consisting of small group meetings with company management teams.

For more information or to arrange meetings at either of these conferences, please contact: ... .

About VPG

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) is a leader in precision measurement and sensing technologies. Our sensors, weighing solutions and measurement systems optimize and enhance our customers' product performance across a broad array of markets to make our world safer, smarter, and more productive. To learn more, visit VPG at and follow us on LinkedIn .

