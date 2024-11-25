Neighborly Appoints Stacy Lynn Bourgeois As Chief Marketing Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Neighborly ® , the world's largest home services company, today announced the appointment of Stacy Lynn Bourgeois as its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), effective December 2. She will serve as a member of Neighborly's corporate leadership team and report directly to CEO Mike Davis.

"Stacy Lynn brings a wide array of experience in business and brand strategy, organizational leadership, customer insight, data analytics, and marketing technology," said Davis. "Her expertise and innovative approach to marketing will be instrumental in helping us better connect with our customers, differentiating our brands, making Neighborly and our service brands ridiculously easy to do business with while navigating an increasingly competitive landscape."

The fanatical focus on the end consumer also serves Neighborly's core mission of driving same-store sales growth with its franchise business owners. Bourgeois' mixed background in both franchising and non-franchised business makes her uniquely qualified to deliver for both our customers, end-consumers, and franchise business owners.

Bourgeois is a strategic marketer who has driven double-digit growth while compiling a breadth of experiences. Throughout her career, she has launched new physical and digital products as well as a new restaurant concept at Yum! brands, stood up several new teams such as performance marketing and data science, implemented a new marketing technology stack, and led Pizza Hut through an agency review and countless creative campaigns.

She joins Neighborly from Amazon, where she broadened her scope from marketing to business more holistically in roles such as Global Head of Product, Quality & Operations for Amazon Renewed or U.S. Head of Musical Instruments. In her time with Amazon, she's enhanced the discoverability of preowned products, increased conversion rates, simplified customer experience, improved operations, and owned a multibillion-dollar P&L. Even in general management-focused roles, she's anchored on driving growth through the customer – such as offering free lessons with an instrument purchase on Amazon.

I am thrilled to be joining the incredible team at Neighborly and support our franchise owners," said Bourgeois. "Customers invite Neighborly and our brands into their homes, which is deeply personal and requires tremendous trust. My goal is to earn this trust by listening to and innovating for customers in a way that builds lasting relationships with our amazing brands."

Bourgeois will be based in Irving, Texas.

About Neighborly®

Neighborly® is the world's largest home services company with more than 30 brands and 5,500 franchises collectively serving 14 million+ customers by repairing, maintaining, and enhancing their homes and businesses. Through Neighborly and the Neighborly mobile app, we connect consumers to local service providers that meet rigorous franchisor standards across 19 service categories. More information about Neighborly, and its franchise concepts, is available at Neighborlybrands . To learn about franchising opportunities with Neighborly, click here .

