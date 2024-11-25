Brunel’S EGM Approves Appointment Of Aad Kuiper As Member Of The Supervisory Board

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Amsterdam, 25 November 2025 – Brunel International N.V. (Brunel; BRNL), a global provider of flexible workforce solutions and expertise, today announces the result of the Extraordinary General Meeting of (EGM) of 25 November 2024.

The EGM approved the voting item on the agenda. As a result, Mr. Aad Kuiper was appointed as a member of the Supervisory Board effective 1 December 2024 for a period ending on the close of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held in 2028.

Frank van der Vloed (Chair of the Supervisory Board):“We are pleased to welcome Aad Kuiper to our Supervisory Board. His extensive experience in industrial and B2B environments aligns perfectly with Brunel's strategic direction. His proven leadership in international management and governance roles, including at Akzo Nobel, Hunter Douglas, and other prominent organisations, combined with his deep understanding of listed and family-owned businesses, will undoubtedly bring valuable insights and contribute significantly to our continued growth and success.”

The EGM voting results will be placed on the company's website.

