Galaxycon Richmond 2024 Drives $10.3 Million In Economic Impact

October's Nightmare Weekend 2024 Brings in More Than $2 Million

Successful 2024 Sets the Stage for Future Conventions, Bringing Fandom and Revenue to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. and FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GalaxyCon, the largest independently owned consumer fan engagement company, proudly announces that its March 2024 in Richmond generated an estimated $10.3 million in direct economic impact. The analysis by Richmond Region underscores the event's significant contribution to Richmond Region's and highlights GalaxyCon's influential role in the convention and entertainment industry.

This record-setting event attracted thousands of fans, exhibitors, and celebrities nationwide, demonstrating Richmond's appeal as a thriving destination for pop culture enthusiasts and reinforcing GalaxyCon's status as a key player in economic development for host cities.

GalaxyCon followed up their March marquee event with a Nightmare Weekend this past October with an independent economic impact of more than $2 million.

"GalaxyCon's impact on Richmond this year has been nothing short of remarkable," said Mike Broder, founder and president of GalaxyCon. "Our dedicated fanbase fuels this event, and seeing the positive influence on the local economy is truly fulfilling. Richmond has embraced our community of fans, and it's become a favorite spot for people across the country to come together to celebrate fandom."

Katherine O'Donnell, President and CEO of Richmond Region Tourism, praised GalaxyCon's role in driving tourism, adding, "The $10.3 million economic impact is a powerful testament to the value of events like GalaxyCon, which bring in visitors from near and far to support our hotels, restaurants, and local businesses. We're thrilled to see the Richmond Region become a key destination for this vibrant fan community and look forward to continuing to partner on this fantastic event."

GalaxyCon has quickly grown into a must-attend pop culture event for fans throughout the Southeast. It features celebrity meet-and-greets, unique fan experiences, and an expansive vendor marketplace. The convention has solidified its place in Richmond as one of the premier pop culture celebrations, attracting more than 45,000 attendees and creating lasting economic and cultural benefits for the city.

GalaxyCon returns to the Richmond region March 27-30, 2025. More here . For more information about GalaxyCon and its upcoming events, please visit .

For media inquiries, please contact:

Justin Burkhardt

610-730-3709

[email protected]

ABOUT GALAXYCON LLC:

GalaxyCon LLC, is the largest independently owned consumer and fan engagement company. Based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and founded by Mike Broder in 2006, GalaxyCon is made for fans, by fans. The company organizes pop culture, anime, and horror-themed events across the United States. Celebrities and fans are united at the festival of fandom in often overlooked locations. Events in Oklahoma City, Raleigh, Columbus, Richmond, and San José attract between 20,000 and 50,000 fans for each show. Additionally, GalaxyCon presents Animate! and Nightmare Weekend throughout the year, reaching more consumers and fans.

GalaxyCon is more than a comic con, it is a celebration of fandom.

