Wright Real Estate Group Shares Residential Real Estate Outlook With A Trump Presidency

Attorney turned REALTOR® Kimberly Wright, Esq., has shared an overview of possible changes that may impact residential in the New Year and beyond

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The election has come to pass and the USA will usher in President-elect Donald on Inauguration Day, January 20th, 2025. As the 47th president prepares to take office, many are beginning to consider how his presidency may impact a variety of local, economic and global factors.As shared in the recent white paper entitled,“Residential Real Estate Outlook with a Trump Presidency on the Horizon,” Wright Real Estate Group founder Kimberly Wright, Esq., noted,“A second Trump presidency will likely have significant implications for the residential real estate market in the United States, although it's difficult to predict with certainty. The factors that influence the housing market are complex, and Trump's policies as president would interact with broader economic conditions, interest rates, and global events. However, there are several key areas where a Trump administration could impact the residential real estate sector.”Wright went on to detail eight areas that the new administration and its policies will likely have an impact on including Tax Policy and Real Estate Investment, Regulation and Zoning, Interest Rates and the Federal Reserve, Housing Supply and Construction, Impact on Luxury and High-End Markets, Market Sentiment and Consumer Confidence, Social and Political Climate, and Impact on Mortgage Markets. The full white paper can be read HERE .“Regardless of the economic climate, my experience as a litigator for the last 15 years, combined with my knowledge as a REALTOR®, allows me to serve buyers and sellers at an elevated capacity as we secure and protect their investment in real property.” -Kimberly Wright, Esq., Wright Real Estate GroupAbout Wright Real Estate Group:Wright Real Estate Group is led by Founder Kimberly Wright, Esq., who leverages her experience as a lawyer to provide a higher quality of service to people buying and selling residential real estate. Assisting clientele in their real estate litigation matters revealed pitfalls and challenges that often arise in these transactions in the state of California. Through navigating a dynamic array of litigations, Kimberly gained valuable insights into how to anticipate and mitigate risks involved in real estate transactions and how to ensure a smoother, more protected process for clients when it comes to the purchase and sale of real property. Kimberly's commitment, ingenuity and foresight have propelled her into the spotlight as the REALTOR® of tomorrow, who is devoted to getting real estate done (W)right.

