HUDSONPOINT Capital Announces Strategic Affiliation With Arete Wealth To Enhance Alternative Investment Offerings

CHICAGO, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arete Wealth, a full-service Broker-Dealer (BD) and Registered Advisory Firm (RIA), is proud to announce HUDSONPOINT capital has joined its of wealth management firms.

HUDSONPOINT capital has significantly enhanced its capabilities and its access to exclusive investment opportunities by affiliating with Arete Wealth's broker-dealer, registered investment advisor, and insurance agency.

For over two decades, HUDSONPOINT capital

has been dedicated to guiding clients towards more promising returns by providing access to alternative investment strategies and vehicles. The firm's focus on market-neutral solutions aims to reduce exposure to stock market volatility, offering clients a diversified approach to grow wealth.

The decision to affiliate with Arete Wealth aligns with HUDSONPOINT capital's

commitment to delivering these custom investment options, as Arete Wealth is ranked for its expertise in alternative investments by offering high-net-worth clients access to curated opportunities typically reserved for endowments and family offices.

"We are thrilled to welcome HUDSONPOINT capital into the Arete Wealth family," said Joshua Rogers, Founder and CEO of Arete Wealth. "This partnership underscores our shared commitment to providing high-net-worth clients with access to alternative investment opportunities. By combining our resources with HUDSONPOINT capital, we are poised to deliver exceptional value and innovative solutions to meet their clients' elevated expectations."

"Joining the Arete Wealth network represents a significant milestone for HUDSONPOINT capital," stated Russ Zalatimo, Founder and Managing Partner of HUDSONPOINT capital. "With our commitment to minimizing clients' reliance on conventional stock market products, Arete's robust network and specialized expertise will further empower us to deliver tailored financial solutions that align with the distinctive goals of our advisors and clients alike."

Through this partnership, HUDSONPOINT capital's advisors and clients will benefit from a broader spectrum of investment opportunities across alternative market offerings including pre-IPO shares, private equity, hedge funds, private credit, real estate, energy, and more.

ABOUT HUDSONPOINT CAPITAL

HUDSONPOINT capital is a premier wealth management firm specializing in alternative investment strategies for high-net-worth clients. With over two decades of experience, the firm is dedicated to guiding clients towards more promising returns by providing access to a diverse range of investment opportunities, including real estate, hedge funds, private equity, venture capital, and more. HUDSONPOINT capital's mission is to level the playing field by offering retail investors access to institutional-grade alternative investments, traditionally reserved for institutional investors and ultra-high-net-worth individuals. By leveraging their resources and expertise, the firm empowers clients to diversify their portfolios and build wealth through innovative financial solutions.

ABOUT ARETE WEALTH

Arete Wealth, Inc. is a sophisticated financial services and wealth management firm. Arete Wealth offers expertise across a wide array of services including investment banking, managing broker-dealer services, financial planning, investment advice and asset management, insurance and annuities, and an art and wine consultancy. The firm delivers financial solutions via institutional, full-service, and direct-to-consumer digital investment channels. Arete Wealth's diversified offerings and unique access to alternative investments, venture capital, and private equity programs are unique in the industry. The firm's financial professionals are highly ranked within the industry, serving clients that include high-net-worth individuals, institutions, other broker-dealers, independent registered investment advisors, family offices, and sponsors of investment offerings. Founded in Chicago 2007, Arete Wealth has over 50 offices across the country and is consistently ranked a top US independent hybrid broker-dealer and registered investment advisory firm, based on growth and revenue. Find out why the firm is the right fit for refined investing at .

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC and Arete Insurance Agency LLC are affiliates of Arete Wealth Management, LLC. Advisory services offered through Arete Wealth Advisors, an SEC registered investment advisor. Securities offered through Arete Wealth Management, LLC, member FINRA and SIPC.

