SPA Wins Prime Contractor Spot On $33 Billion DTIC Information Analysis Center Multiple Award Contract

- SPA CEO Rich SawchakALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Systems Planning & Analysis (SPA), a leading global provider of advisory services in support of critical national security objectives, has been awarded a prime contract on the Defense Technical Information Services' Information Analysis Center (DTIC-IAC) indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award contract (MAC) for research and development under Full and Open Pool 1. The vehicle has a $33 billion ceiling and runs through September 2027.The contract provides for the Information Analysis Center to support research and development across the Department of Defense in 22 scientific and technical areas. Work will be performed in various locations.SPA CEO Rich Sawchak commented,“We are excited to contribute our deep expertise in multiple fields to clients under this contract vehicle, including modeling and simulation , critical infrastructure protection, and homeland security . The range of required services aligns well with SPA's strengths, and I am thrilled that our talented team members will provide support and solutions to help the IAC achieve new levels of excellence.”SPA also holds a prime contract, since 2018, under Small Business Pool 2 as partner in the SPA-Envisioneering Joint Venture.About SPASPA is a premier global provider of innovative solutions in support of complex national security programs and defense priorities. SPA's portfolio of differentiated capabilities and tools delivers a comprehensive range of solutions supporting the most critical programs for combatting threats, influencing long-term strategic priorities, and shaping policies at the highest levels. With over 2,000 professionals, SPA's employees are subject matter experts in numerous domains, including Land, Undersea, Surface and Air Warfare Operations; Intelligence Community, Radar and Sensor Systems; Unmanned Systems and Counter Systems; Defense Industrial Base and Economic Security; Space Systems; Ballistic Missile Systems; Cybersecurity Analysis and Policy; and Hypersonics. Awards include GovCon Contractor of the Year in 2022, Washington Post Top Workplace consecutively since 2014, and Department of Labor HIRE Vets Gold Medal for the past seven consecutive years. SPA is a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners. For more information: .

