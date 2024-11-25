CAROLINA HANDLING PUBLISHES CHILDREN's HOLIDAY POP-UP BOOK, SANTA's ONE-STOP INTEGRATION SHOP

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolina Handling, one of the country's leading integrated material handling solutions providers, touts its continuing evolution from a forklift-only provider to an intralogistics solutions company with the publication of a new holiday pop-up entitled Santa's One-Stop Integration Shop.

In the latest edition of its Solutions for Santa holiday book series, Santa's One-Stop Integration Shop, Carolina Handling helps save Christmas with end-to-end warehouse solutions for Santa's workshop, gaining an endorsement from The Big Man himself.

Written by Carolina Handling's Marketing department and illustrated by Jason Craft, the book follows the implementation of an integrated distribution warehouse and features intricate pop-up designs of flow racking, a very narrow aisle wire guidance order picker, a spiral vertical conveyor and vertical lift modules.

"We've had fun the past three years branding Carolina Handling as a leading material handling integrator with our Solutions for Santa children's books," said Carolina Handling Director of Marketing Donna Waldrep. "Pop-up books have been used for many years to help readers understand complex or abstract concepts, so we decided to make this year's book an interactive experience."

Carolina Handling has been helping Santa and his elves modernize and optimize the toy factory since 2021 when it released If Santa Had a Lift Truck, followed by Santa's Automated Workshop in 2022. In 2023, the company used automation solutions to restore the powers of the Easter Bunny, Cupid, Jack Frost and other members of the Council of Legendary Figures in Santa's Legendary Solutions.

"From trusted equipment to expert fleet service to proven integrated automation solutions, Carolina Handling has been helping customers move more, faster and at less cost for 58 years," Waldrep said. "Santa's One-Stop Integration Shop helps us tell the Carolina Handling story in a unique, engaging and interactive way."

In addition to the hardcover book, a video version of Santa's One-Stop Integration Shop is available online at carolinahandling/solutions-for-santa , where visitors also can purchase a copy of the pop-up book. Proceeds from book sales will benefit the youth literacy program at Literacy Together, a nonprofit organization in Asheville, North Carolina, which serves all ages with four core programs: Adult Literacy, English for Speakers of Other Languages, Youth Literacy and Dolly Parton's Imagination Library®.

ABOUT CAROLINA HANDLING

Founded in 1966, Carolina Handling is one of the Southeast's leading integrated material handling solutions providers and the exclusive Raymond Solutions and Support Center for North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama and Florida's Central time zone. The company provides forklifts and automation solutions for manufacturers, warehouses and distribution centers, along with parts, racking, storage, lighting and dock and door equipment.

Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Carolina Handling operates branch offices in Atlanta, Georgia; Birmingham, Alabama; Greensboro, North Carolina; Raleigh, North Carolina and Greenville, South Carolina; and an Equipment Distribution Center in Piedmont, South Carolina. The company has more than 800 associates. For more information, visit carolinahandling .

SOURCE Carolina Handling

