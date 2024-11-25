Hybrid IT Environments Demand Smarter Monitoring, Says Info-Tech Research Group In New Industry Resource

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Info-Tech Research Group's newly published blueprint provides IT leaders with actionable strategies to enhance system performance and

observability. In the new resource, the firm outlines how, by integrating system monitoring, application performance management, and advanced observability tools, organizations can improve reliability, reduce costs, and align IT monitoring with business goals.

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -

Navigating the complex terrain of IT monitoring in dynamic hybrid environments has become increasingly challenging for many organizations. Rapid technological evolution has disrupted traditional monitoring methods, leaving IT leaders struggling to maintain effective observability. To address these pressing issues, Info-Tech Research Group, a leading global IT research and advisory firm, has released its Plan Your IT Monitoring Journey blueprint. By providing practical tools and templates, the new resource will enable IT leaders to make well-informed decisions tailored precisely to their unique monitoring needs, thereby enhancing overall IT monitoring effectiveness.

Info-Tech Research Group's "Plan Your IT Monitoring Journey" blueprint outlines three critical factors that IT leaders should consider when assessing and managing their IT monitoring strategies. (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

"Most environments have several service management or monitoring tools in place, with the goal of improving the visibility, reporting, and alignment of the monitoring data for the infrastructure services supporting the application environment," says Emily Sugerman , senior research analyst at Info-Tech Research Group . "While these tools produce an abundance of data, they don't necessarily provide meaningful insights."

Info-Tech's resource highlights the impact of hybrid work and accelerated adoption of cloud-based environments and urges IT leaders to rethink their monitoring practices. According to the firm's research, effective strategies begin by identifying specific monitoring challenges and selecting tools that deliver the right combination of data, context, and insights to ensure optimal system performance and reliability.

"The predictive capability comes from continued analysis and logging of performance metrics in a very targeted way. The ability to do this well requires something beyond the traditional approach to monitoring," explains Darin Stahl , Distinguished Analyst & Research Fellow at Info-Tech Research Group . "Hence, the rising profile of something called observability: a set of capabilities that can achieve a level of insight and visibility that traditional systems monitoring does not have. The challenge is to understand where this depth of visibility and insight is necessary in your environment."

The firm details the complexities of achieving the right level of IT monitoring, addressing common challenges such as distinguishing between observability and application performance management (APM) and determining where advanced monitoring capabilities are necessary. In the resource, Info-Tech also explains that not every aspect of an environment requires advanced observability, which can allow organizations to focus resources on areas with the highest business impact. The significant costs associated with full end-to-end observability also require a clear understanding of its value.

The Three Essential Components of IT Monitoring

In its Plan Your IT Monitoring Journey blueprint, Info-Tech outlines three critical factors that IT leaders should consider when assessing and managing their IT monitoring strategies:

Collect defined data points to signal normal operations or identify problems.Use real-time monitoring information to add context and determine the root causes of performance anomalies.Move deeper into the technical data for root cause analysis and deeper insight into contextualized data points.

By implementing the structured approach recommended in Info-Tech's blueprint, IT leaders can develop robust monitoring strategies that enhance service reliability, optimize efficiency, and deliver actionable insights. This methodology enables organizations to align monitoring practices with business objectives, adapt to evolving challenges, and drive long-term success.

