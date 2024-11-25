SUM Alert: Monsey Firm Of Wohl & Fruchter Investigating Fairness Of The Sale Of Summit Materials To Quikrete Holdings

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONSEY, N.Y., Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP is investigating the fairness of the proposed sale of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE: SUM) (“Summit”) to Quikrete Holdings (“Quikrete”) for $52.50 per share in cash. The sale price represents only a tiny 1.6% premium to Summit's last closing price of $51.66 per share on November 22, 2024.

Further calling the fairness of the deal into question, the sale price is below the pre-announcement price target for Summit of at least three top-ranked Wall Street analysts: Philip Ng at Jefferies ($58.00 per share); Garik Shmois at Loop Capital ($54.00 per share); and Michael Dahl at RBC Capital ($54.00 per share) (source: TipRanks).

If you remain a Summit shareholder and question the fairness of the price, you may contact our firm at the following link to discuss your legal rights at no charge:

Alternatively, you may contact us by phone at 866-833-6245, or via email at ... .

Why is there an investigation?

On November 25, 2024, Summit announced that it had agreed to be sold to Quikrete for $52.50 per share in cash. The sale price represents only a tiny 1.6% premium to Summit's last closing price of $51.66 per share on November 22, 2024.

Further calling the fairness of the deal into question, the sale price of $52.50 per share is below the pre-announcement price target for Summit of at least three top-ranked Wall Street analysts (source: TipRanks):



Philip Ng at Jefferies ($58.00 per share)

Garik Shmois at Loop Capital ($54.00 per share) Michael Dahl at RBC Capital ($54.00 per share)



“We are investigating whether the Summit Board of Directors acted in the best interests of Summit shareholders in approving the sale,” explained Joshua Fruchter, a founding partner of Wohl & Fruchter.“This includes whether the price agreed upon is fair to Summit shareholders, as well as whether all material information regarding the transaction has been fully disclosed.”

About Wohl & Fruchter

Wohl & Fruchter LLP has for over a decade been representing investors in litigation arising from fraud and other corporate misconduct, and recovered hundreds of millions of dollars in damages for investors. Please visit our website, , to learn more about our Firm, or contact one of our partners.

Contact:

Wohl & Fruchter LLP

Joshua E. Fruchter

Toll Free 866.833.6245

...

