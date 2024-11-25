(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 52,761 Ageas shares in the period from 18-11-2024 until 22-11-2024.

Date Number of

Shares Total amount

(EUR) Average price

(EUR) Lowest price

(EUR) Highest price

(EUR) 18-11-2024 5,178 251,960 48.66 48.52 48.82 19-11-2024 9,691 466,819 48.17 47.86 48.90 20-11-2024 8,970 435,899 48.60 48.46 48.80 21-11-2024 19,250 931,771 48.40 48.14 48.52 22-11-2024 9,672 469,642 48.56 48.30 48.76 Total 52,761 2,556,090 48.45 47.86 48.90

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 1,043,004 shares for a total amount of EUR 50,249,371. This corresponds to 0.55% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website .

