Popular AI Stylist Offers To Guide Fashion Hunters Through Black Friday

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Black Friday Shopping

Style DNA, an AI-driven personal styling platform, offers to make this Black Friday“green”, providing shoppers with assistance in making smart choices.

- Elena Volkova, CEO and co-founder of Style DNALONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- At the precipice of the Black Friday/Cyber Monday (BFCM) shopping boom, Style DNA , a UK-based AI stylist platform, is calling for a“Green” Black Friday and offering a helping hand in smart fashion investments. As 80% of purchases made during this period are quickly discarded , Style DNA is providing free access to the premium version of its AI Stylist to help shoppers navigate the frenzy of discounts and only purchase new items that truly complement them.Driven by special offers, bargain-hunting shoppers often opt for quantity over quality. The AI stylist provides assistance in online and offline shopping, helping users make informed fashion choices that reduce returns and waste. Style DNA believes that the key to a sustainable future lies in changing customer behavior, and strives to reduce the negative environmental impact of the fashion industry by providing personal style advice that addresses users' sartorial challenges.A great opportunity for shoppers who want to make sure Black Friday purchases will be compatible with their wardrobes, this offer is available to all new users of Style DNA, as well as existing free-version users. With the promo code BF2024, individuals will gain access to the premium version of the Style DNA app from November 20 to December 4. This gives users the chance to discover their style type, get new outfit ideas that they can create with their own clothes and search for their dream fashion items in the run-up to Black Friday, meaning they'll be prepared and mindful once the big day arrives.“Fifty-six percent of Style DNA users confirmed that personalised styling assistance helped them to understand the importance of mindful purchasing," said Elena Volkova, CEO and co-founder of Style DNA. "We want to help shoppers make decisions that go beyond the thrill of a sale, fostering a conscious approach to fashion that endures long after the Black Friday and Cyber Monday.”By encouraging people to unlock their personal style, combine existing clothes into trendy outfits, and ensure new purchases will complement their wardrobe, Style DNA promotes mindful shopping for a more stylish, confident, and sustainable society.

Stella Rousou

Style DNA

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.