Africa And The Middle East Mobile Broadband Trends Report 2024 - Unique Mobile User Penetration Of The Population To Reach 68.2% In 2024 And Is Set To Further Expand To73.5% In 2029
Date
11/25/2024 11:31:36 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 4g subscriptions are estimated to account for 50% of total mobile subscriptions in 2024. 5G's share will rapidly increase from 4.6% in 2024 to 24.7% in 2029
Dublin, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Broadband Trends in Africa and the Middle East - 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides an executive-level overview of the mobile broadband market in Africa and the Middle East (AME). It delivers quantitative and qualitative insights into the mobile market, analyzing key trends and growth drivers in the region.
There are stark differences in the AME region's mobile broadband market between Sub-Saharan Africa and the MENA region with the MENA region being more advanced. Governments and regulators are working in tandem to drive and develop mobile broadband infrastructure and adoption, especially regarding 4G and 5G. The launch and development of 5G networks, primarily in MENA, and the expansion of 4G networks throughout AME will create opportunities for operators to generate new revenue streams and advance digitalization efforts.
New MNOs and MVNOs in the region create more competitive dynamics in the mobile market. The expected entry of new MVNOs will create opportunities for MNOs to host MVNO networks.
The M2M/IoT market is growing rapidly in the region with growth being driven by emerging smart opportunities in verticals such as asset management, fleet tracking, remote monitoring, and mobile payments.
The report provides an in-depth analysis of the following:
AME in a Global Context: This section provides a comparison of AME's macro-economic KPIs, mobile telecoms market size, and trends with other regions. Regional Market Trends and Competitive Dynamics: This section analyzes the competitive dynamics that have been shaping the mobile broadband markets in AME over the past few years, including market entries, market exits, consolidations, and M&A activities. Mobile Broadband Subscription Trends: Provides analysis, historical figures, and forecasts of mobile broadband subscriptions and usage trends in the region as well as their growth drivers. Mobile Broadband Revenue Trends: Examines changes in the breakdown of overall revenue and ARPU over 2023-2028. Key findings: A summary of key findings and growth opportunities for AME's mobile broadband market.
Key Highlights
Unique mobile user penetration of the population will reach 68.2% in 2024 and will further expand to73.5% in 2029 Mobile subscriptions in AME will reach an estimated 2 billion in 2024. 4G subscriptions are estimated to account for 50% of total mobile subscriptions in 2024. 5G's share will rapidly increase from 4.6% in 2024 to 24.7% in 2029
Reasons to Buy
This Insider Report provides a comprehensive examination through forward-looking analysis of AME's mobile broadband markets trends in a concise analytical format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies. Accompanying the analyst's Forecast products, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in AME's mobile broadband markets. The report is designed for an executive-level audience, with charts and tables boasting presentation quality. The broad perspective of the report coupled with comprehensive actionable insights will help operators, equipment vendors, and other telecom industry players better position to seize the growth opportunities in AME's evolving mobile broadband market.
Key Topics Covered:
Section 1: AME In Global Context Section 2: Competitive Dynamics Section 3: Mobile Broadband Subscription Trends Section 4: Mobile Broadband Revenue Trends Section 5: Key Findings and Recommendations
Company Coverage:
Accenture Africell Airtel Airtel Kenya Airtel Nigeria Beeline CamTel Cameroon Central Bank of UAE Djezzy Equitel Ethio Telecom Etisalat FRiENDi mobile Guinetel Helios Towers IHS Towers Infrastructure Corporation of Africa LLC (ICA) Mascom Melon Mobile Mobily MTN Group Omantel Ooredoo Group Orange Group Partner Plc Renna Mobile Safaricom Saudi Telecom Company Sirius Telecoms Talkio Mobile TASC Towers Telecel Group Virgin Mobile Vodacom Vodafone Egypt Zain Group
For more information about this report visit
