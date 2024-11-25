(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) [220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 15,435.15 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 17,032.08 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 40,956.3 Million by 2033, at a CAGR of 10.21% between 2024 and 2033. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Antares Pharma, AbbVie Inc., Baxter International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company, Biocon, Eli Lilly and Company, Gerresheimer AG, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, Novo Nordisk A/S, Pfizer Inc., Schott AG, Terumo Corporation, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., West Pharmaceutical Services Inc., and others. Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market Size, Trends and Insights By Device Type (Conventional Drug Delivery Devices, Advanced Drug Delivery Devices, Prefilled Syringes, Injectable Pens, Auto Injectors, Needle-free Injectors, Others), By Therapeutic Application (Cardiovascular Disease, Autoimmune Disorders, Diabetes, Oncology, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores, Online Pharmacies, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

According to the latest research study, the demand of global Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 15,435.15 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 17,032.08 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 40,956.3 Million by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 10.21% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.

Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases: Chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and autoimmune disorders are on the rise, leading to a higher demand for injectable drugs. These conditions often require long-term or lifelong medication, boosting the market for injectable delivery devices. Advancements in Biologics and Biosimilars : The development of biologics and biosimilars has significantly increased the need for injectable drug delivery systems. Biologics often cannot be administered orally due to their molecular complexity and degradation in the gastrointestinal tract. Rising Geriatric Population : The global increase in the elderly population, who are more prone to chronic and acute conditions requiring injectable medications, is a significant driver of market growth. Growing Preference for Home Healthcare : There is an increasing trend toward self-administration of drugs at home, driven by patient preference for convenience and cost-effectiveness, which supports the demand for user-friendly injectable devices. Innovative device design and technology : R&D is leading to the development of advanced features in injectable devices, such as auto-injectors and pen injectors that offer precise dosing, ease of use, and safety mechanisms to prevent needlestick injuries. These advancements help healthcare providers to remotely monitor patients' compliance and adjust treatments as necessary. Development of biocompatible materials : The use of biocompatible and patient-friendly materials, resulting from extensive R&D, ensures that injectable devices are safe, less painful, and cause minimal irritation or allergic reactions. This enhances patient comfort and acceptance. Precision in treatment : Personalized medicine involves tailoring medical treatment to the individual characteristics of each patient. This approach increases the need for precision in drug delivery, which injectable devices can provide. Devices designed for targeted delivery can ensure that the right dose reaches the intended site, enhancing treatment efficacy and reducing side effects. Advances in biomarker research : Biomarker research, which identifies the best treatment options for patients based on their genetic makeup, supports the development of injectable devices tailored to individual needs. This synergy between biomarker research and drug delivery technology accelerates market growth. Request a Customized Copy of the Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market Report @ Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market: Partnership and Acquisitions In May 2024, Biocon Limited signed an exclusive licensing agreement with South Korean specialty pharmaceutical firm Handok to commercialize Synthetic Liraglutide, a complex drug product used for chronic weight management, as a supplementary treatment alongside a reduced-calorie diet and enhanced physical activity. Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the injectable drug delivery devices market , with the industry experiencing both positive and negative effects. Here are some of the key impacts:

Increased demand for vaccination supplies : The unprecedented global vaccination campaigns necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic have led to a surge in demand for needles, syringes, and other injectable delivery devices. The urgent need to vaccinate billions of people worldwide created a massive and immediate market for these products.

Acceleration of research and development : The pandemic accelerated R&D efforts in the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Companies invested heavily in developing and scaling up the production of new and existing injectable drug delivery systems to meet the urgent need for COVID-19 vaccines.

Expansion of manufacturing capacities : Manufacturers expanded production capacities to meet global demand for injectable delivery devices, establishing new facilities and enhancing existing ones. Governments and international organizations provided support and funding, boosting the market.

Surge in Demand for Vaccination Supplies : The development of COVID-19 vaccines has significantly boosted the growth of injectable drug delivery systems. The global vaccination drive has led to an increased demand for needles and syringes.

Government Initiatives : In June 2021, India's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported substantial orders to support its vaccination campaign-250 million doses of Covishield from the Serum Institute of India and 190 million doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech. This large-scale procurement is expected to positively impact the market.

Innovation and New Product Launches : Many companies have introduced new injectable drug delivery devices that enhance bioavailability and enable rapid and targeted drug delivery. These innovations are expected to significantly drive market growth.

Supply Chain Challenges and Resilience : The pandemic exposed vulnerabilities in global supply chains, including those for medical devices. Disruptions in the supply of raw materials, transportation issues, and lockdowns impacted production and distribution. However, the crisis also led to increased resilience as companies and governments worked to stabilize supply chains, diversify sources of raw materials, and implement better inventory management practices.

Regulatory accelerations : The pandemic increased the focus on self-administration and home care to reduce the burden on healthcare facilities and minimize the risk of virus transmission. This shift drove demand for user-friendly injectable devices that patients could safely use at home.

In conclusion, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the injectable drug delivery devices market, with some challenges and opportunities arising from the pandemic.

Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market – Regional Analysis

The Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market is segmented into various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Here is a brief overview of each region:

North America : North America holds a significant share of the global injectable drug delivery devices market, driven by factors such as advanced healthcare infrastructure, high prevalence of chronic diseases, and technological advancements. The region is home to several key market players and research institutions focusing on drug delivery technologies. Increasing adoption of biological therapies and specialty medications, coupled with rising healthcare expenditure, contributes to market growth.

Europe : Europe is another prominent region in the global injectable drug delivery devices market, characterized by a strong pharmaceutical industry, robust healthcare infrastructure, and supportive regulatory environment. The region has a high prevalence of chronic diseases, driving the demand for injectable therapies and devices. Technological innovations in drug delivery systems, along with increasing investments in research and development, propel market growth.

Asia-Pacific : Asia Pacific is emerging as a rapidly growing market for injectable drug delivery devices, fuelled by factors such as increasing healthcare spending, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and expanding access to healthcare services. The region has a large and aging population, driving demand for injectable therapies to manage chronic conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer. Technological advancements and growing awareness about the benefits of injectable devices contribute to market growth.

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) : The LAMEA region represents a growing market for injectable drug delivery devices, driven by factors such as increasing healthcare expenditure, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and improving access to healthcare services. The region has a diverse healthcare landscape, with varying levels of infrastructure and healthcare delivery systems across countries. Growing investments in healthcare infrastructure and government initiatives to improve healthcare access drive market growth.

List of the prominent players in the Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market :



Antares Pharma

AbbVie Inc.

Baxter International Inc.

Becton Dickinson and Company

Biocon

Eli Lilly and Company

Gerresheimer AG

Johnson & Johnson

Novartis AG

Novo Nordisk A/S

Pfizer Inc.

Schott AG

Terumo Corporation

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. Others

The Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market is segmented as follows:

By Device Type



Conventional Drug Delivery Devices

Advanced Drug Delivery Devices



Prefilled Syringes



Injectable Pens



Auto Injectors



Needle-free Injectors Others

By Therapeutic Application



Cardiovascular Disease

Autoimmune Disorders

Diabetes

Oncology Others

By Distribution Channel



Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores

Online Pharmacies Others

Regional Coverage:

North America



U.S.

Canada

Mexico Rest of North America

Europe



Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Brazil

Argentina Rest of Latin America

This Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions .



Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market? What are Their Company Profile, Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of the Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Industry? What's Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company and Country Wise? What's Market Analysis of Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What Is Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is the Economic Impact On Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities? What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Industry?

Reasons to Purchase Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market Report



Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprising company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

The Industry's current and future market outlook concerning recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging and developed regions. Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and provides insight into the market through Value Chain.

