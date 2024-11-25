Kinesis Network Launches Serverless Feature To Solve Critical Computing Power Shortage For AI-Infrastructure

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Latest Innovation Adds to Powerful Compute-as-a-Service Platform, Optimizing Computing Power

SEATTLE, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinesis ("Kinesis"), a global compute optimization platform, announced a new serverless feature enabling enterprises to run workloads across a dynamic, multi-cloud environment. By accessing Kinesis' serverless solution, enterprises reduce the cost and complexity of managing their infrastructure while gaining an infinitely scalable and always-on compute service capable of handling large volumes of compute requests.



The new feature is part of the Kinesis platform that is revolutionizing how organizations unlock idle computing power to meet the growing demand for AI-related infrastructure. Kinesis pools and redistributes idle computing capacity to create a serverless, fully managed, highly secure, and cost-effective computing platform, eliminating power constraints and reducing costs. Kinesis clients save up to 90% on computing costs compared to other providers.

As AI and data-intensive research surge, the need for high-performance computing, particularly GPUs, has skyrocketed, leading to a severe shortage of affordable and accessible computing power. Kinesis' pioneering Compute-as-a-Service platform connects underutilized GPU resources with a lower-cost, scalable cloud computing solution. By harnessing idle computing power, Kinesis is creating a new paradigm in computing power access and optimization.

Kinesis was founded by a team of industry veterans with deep expertise in cloud computing, AI, and blockchain technology. Baris Saydag, CEO and Chief Technology Officer, has an extensive background in blockchain technology, cyber security, and Web3 applications. Hamza AK, Chief Operating Officer, brings over 20 years of experience in the technology sector, including leadership roles at Microsoft and AWS. Bina Khimani, Chief Product Officer and Chief Revenue Officer, is a technology industry leader and a former AWS and IBM executive with experiences in Generative AI, Cloud Computing, and FinOps. The team has raised its pre-seed funding from leading investors, including Brilliant Minds.

"The compute access shortage is a critical bottleneck for AI innovation and scientific research," said AK. "Our platform solves this growing issue by unlocking a vast, untapped reservoir of global computing power, making it accessible to any enterprise or organization. Our team brings a wealth of experience from AWS, IBM, and Microsoft, among others, and we are excited to scale our platform to meet the growing demand for innovative computing resources."

Kinesis consolidates computing power globally to deliver:



Fully Managed Serverless Environment: Hassle-free infrastructure management capable of delivering large quantities of the latest and fastest GPUs.

Secure Access: On-demand availability of a global network of the latest GPUs, including hard-to-find models in large quantities.

Remarkable Cost Reduction: Savings of up to 90% compared to traditional cloud providers.

Ultimate Flexibility: Pay-per-second billing, allowing users to scale their compute usage precisely to their needs. Sustainable Futures : Organizations can reduce their carbon footprints with optimized idle resources.

AI-centric companies currently spend

up to 67% of their budgets on infrastructure. With the demand for AI-related infrastructure expected to reach $400 billion by 2027 , Kinesis provides a sustainable solution to the computing shortage while reducing costs and friction.

Kinesis is seeing interest from Fortune 500 companies, academic institutions, and open-source research projects, demonstrating the broad appeal and effectiveness of its solution. Rare Compute , a pioneering biotech platform that aims to revolutionize rare disease research, is among Kinesis' partners.



"Rare Compute is focused on prioritizing the fight against rare diseases and

fueling groundbreaking discoveries that will reshape our understanding of human biology. Our partnership with Kinesis empowers us to focus on advancing generative AI innovations in human genomics related to rare diseases while removing the bottlenecks related to infrastructure," said Stanley Bishop, Head Scientist at Rare Compute.

Makoro , a leading digital transformation solutions provider, and

nCorium , which delivers critical real-time insights to airport operators, are among Kinesis's many clients.



"We are fueling enterprise-wide computing transformations, critical research projects, and the next generation of AI startups," said Saydag. "There is strong and growing interest in our secure Compute-as-a-Service solution. We are in discussions with several leading companies and academic institutions about adopting our technology and are excited about our strong pipeline of partnerships."

Kinesis solves the global compute access shortage, fostering a new era of AI innovation and scientific breakthroughs. "Generative AI is transforming industries, but scaling these workloads poses significant challenges for enterprises," said Khimani. "At Kinesis, we're removing barriers to accessing computing power, delivering enterprise-grade performance, seamless multi-cloud integration, and significant cost savings. By empowering businesses to optimize compute resources and access powerful GPUs, we enable them to accelerate innovation and unlock the full potential of AI. We invite businesses, researchers, and innovators to join us in driving the next wave of breakthroughs."

About Kinesis Network

Kinesis Network is a revolutionary platform that solves the critical shortage of computing access for AI developers, researchers, and enterprises. By connecting GPU providers with those who need computing power, Kinesis makes high-performance computing more efficient and accessible. Trusted by enterprises, academic institutions, and research organizations, Kinesis democratizes access to the vital infrastructure needed for AI development and data-intensive research. For more information about how Kinesis Network solves the compute access shortage, visit .

Media Contact

Sivan Ron

LoBello Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Kinesis Network

