(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aroma Chemical market Report Global Forecast By Source, Product, Application, Countries and Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global Aroma Chemicals Market will increase to US$8.94 billion by 2033 from US$5.86 billion in 2024. Between 2025-2033, the market will grow at a CAGR of 4.80%
Some of the prime factors propelling the market are the growing need for medication. Most recently, increased acceptance of various products in residential and healthcare settings and also the general public's growing need for cleaning supplies and laundry detergents.
Beyond personal care, aroma chemicals play an important role as flavoring agents in the food and beverage industry in conferring distinctive fragrances and flavors to processed foods, beverages, and confectioneries. In the household sector, they are used to fragrance cleaning products, air fresheners, and laundry detergents in formulating an inviting and pleasant environment. Because of their strength and cost-effectiveness, aroma chemicals are important in fragrance design that will enhance the sense appeal of everyday products within multiple industries.
Driving Forces in Aroma Chemicals Market
Growing Demand for Cosmetics and Personal Care Products
Personal care and cosmetics have gained immense popularity globally, as beauty standards vary, incomes are rising, and people are taking more interest in themselves. Fragrance and other related perfumes require aroma chemicals to create a unique, long-lasting fragrance-boosting appeal for consumers. Furthermore, 'clean beauty' products that utilize natural or nature-identical fragrance options have increased in number with safer and more environmentally friendly aroma chemicals. Premium, sensorially appealing personal care products are a key driving force in the aroma chemicals market.
Sustainability in the Food and Beverage Sector
Aroma chemicals are used in significant quantities within the food and beverage industry as flavoring agents. Compounds impart desired scents and flavors to the products. Consumer preference towards aromatic sensory experiences makes aroma chemicals an essential part of food manufacturers' innovations.
Furthermore, the consumption of processed and ready-to-eat foods is expanding rapidly around the world and raising the demand for flavor enhancement, thereby making aroma chemicals have extensive usage in snacks, beverages, and confectioneries. Value addition through memorable sensory experiences triggers market demands in the food sector.
Growing Demand for Home and Air Care Products
Increased concern for indoor air quality and pleasing odor in the household has led to a heightened demand for household and air care products. These aroma chemicals find application in air fresheners, candles, cleaners, masking strong smells, and overall presenting a fresh and pleasing atmosphere. Consumer interest in aromatherapy and stress-relieving home fragrances created a market for such scented products, and manufacturers responded with innovative blends of fragrances. Home care and expenditure on premium, perfumed household products increasingly deploy aroma chemicals in creating fragrances that enrich the home experience.
USA Aroma Chemicals Market
The U.S. market for aroma chemicals has growth prospects ahead, driven by high demand in personal care, food, and household product segments. With consumers preferring premium and sensory-rich experiences, the need for aroma chemicals to formulate fragrances for perfumes, cosmetics, and scented household items has also increased.
The demand for the food and beverage industry is also there. Companies are looking to generate savory flavors and fragrances in processed foods, beverages, and snacks. Along with this, increasing eco-friendly and sustainable production concerns have spurred manufacturers in the United States to invest significantly into natural and synthetic aroma chemicals representing this trend. This has further accelerated the rate of growth within the market.
Germany Aroma Chemicals Market
Germany provides huge demand for aroma chemicals on account of the personal care, cosmetics, and food sectors based in the country. Germany is one of Europe's major fragrance and flavor industries and produces a wide range of aroma chemicals in perfumes, skincare, and scented household products.
The demand for eco-friendly products from German consumers has also pushed manufacturers to produce natural and sustainable aroma chemicals. These compounds are also used by the food and beverage industry for better flavors and fragrances in various products. With innovation on the move and with premium formulation in the forefront, the aroma chemicals market of Germany is likely to prove sustainable growth.
India Aroma Chemicals Market
The aroma chemicals market in India is gaining momentum due to increasing demand in personal care, cosmetics, and the food and beverage industries. With the growth of the middle class, higher disposable incomes, and growing interest in higher-class, scented products in consumers, aroma chemicals will be used increasingly for improved odors in perfumes, skin-care, and flavors in foods.
Natural ingredients and essential oils have been a part of the country's history, which will back up the development of natural aroma chemicals positively by accelerating the growing trend in sustainable and eco-friendly products. Moreover, the manufacturing base of India and its export possibilities have placed it in a very important position in this global market of aroma chemicals.
Global Aroma Chemicals Company Analysis
The companies that dominate this market of aroma chemicals include BASF SE, Takasago International Corp, Kao Corporation, Givaudan SA, Dsm BV, Cargill Inc., Symrise AG, and Aromatech.
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 115
| Forecast Period
| 2024 - 2033
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
| $5.86 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
| $8.94 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 4.8%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.2 Challenges
5. Global Aroma Chemicals Market
6. Market Share Analysis
6.1 By Source
6.2 By Product
6.3 By Application
6.4 By Countries
7. Source
7.1 Synthetic
7.2 Natural
8. Product
8.1 Terpenoids
8.2 Benzenoids
8.3 Musk Chemicals
8.4 Others
9. Application
9.1 Food & Beverages
9.2 Fine Fragrances
9.3 Cosmetics & Toiletries
9.4 Soaps & Detergents
9.5 Others
10. Countries
10.1 North America
10.1.1 United States
10.1.2 Canada
10.2 Europe
10.2.1 France
10.2.2 Germany
10.2.3 Italy
10.2.4 Spain
10.2.5 United Kingdom
10.2.6 Belgium
10.2.7 Netherlands
10.2.8 Turkey
10.3 Asia Pacific
10.3.1 China
10.3.2 Japan
10.3.3 India
10.3.4 South Korea
10.3.5 Thailand
10.3.6 Malaysia
10.3.7 Indonesia
10.3.8 Australia
10.3.9 New Zealand
10.4 Latin America
10.4.1 Brazil
10.4.2 Mexico
10.4.3 Argentina
10.5 Middle East & Africa
10.5.1 Saudi Arabia
10.5.2 UAE
10.5.3 South Africa
11. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
11.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers
11.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
11.3 Degree of Rivalry
11.4 Threat of New Entrants
11.5 Threat of Substitutes
12. SWOT Analysis
12.1 Strength
12.2 Weakness
12.3 Opportunity
12.4 Threat
13. Key Players Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Key Persons
13.3 Recent Development & Strategies
13.4 Revenue Analysis
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN25112024004107003653ID1108923514
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.