CSX Executive Vice President And Chief Financial Officer To Address UBS Global Industrials And Transportation Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) Executive Vice President and Chief Officer, Sean Pelkey, will address the 2024 UBS Global Industrials and in Palm Beach on Wednesday, December 4, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

This address will be broadcast live via webcast at . A replay will be available following the conclusion of this event. This announcement, as well as additional financial information, is available on the company's website at .

About CSX



CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation's economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation's population resides. It also links more than 240 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike. More information about CSX Corporation and its subsidiaries is available at .

