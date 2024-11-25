Federal Home Loan Bank Of Indianapolis Awards A Record $16.8 Million In Affordable Housing Program Grants Across Indiana

Earlier this year, the Bank awarded AHP funds to 19 Indiana-based projects that will facilitate development of 630 units of housing across the state, of which 628 units are classified as affordable for low- to moderate-income households.

The Affordable Housing Program is a competitive grant that consists of one annual round in which project sponsors, including non-profit organizations and developers, partner with an FHLBank Indianapolis member institution to apply for funds. These grants of up to $1 million per project will support the acquisition, construction or rehabilitation of properties that support affordable housing initiatives across the Bank's district of Indiana and Michigan.

In total this year, the Bank awarded more than $34.6 million to 42 projects across Indiana and Michigan, another funding record for the Bank. These projects will result in 1,645 additional units of affordable housing across the district, another Bank record. The previous single-year high was 1,548 affordable housing units in 2019.

“For several decades, FHLBank Indianapolis has been on a mission to support community lending and affordable housing development across our district of Indiana and Michigan, and 2024 has been an incredible year on that front,” FHLBank Indianapolis President and CEO Cindy Konich said.“In partnership with our members, we're proud to support our district's communities with record investments in those sectors. Community solutions, community driven. That's FHLBank Indianapolis.”

The record year in AHP funding comes as increased rent costs across the country have contributed to a significant shortage of housing considered affordable for low- and middle-income households. Recent findings by the National Low-Income Housing Coalition indicate a shortage of more than 139,000 homes affordable and available to extremely low-income renters in Indiana alone.

“Through our Affordable Housing Program, the Bank is thrilled to support the development of an additional 628 units of affordable housing that will house and help stabilize low-income households across Indiana,” said MaryBeth Wott, SVP Community Investment and Strategic Planning Officer.“The applications we received this year were impressive in both number and quality, which speaks to the need for continued investment across the state.”

Notable 2024 highlights:



More than $34.6 million awarded across Indiana and Michigan

$16.8 million awarded in Indiana alone

19 projects in Indiana

42 total projects across Indiana and Michigan

Developing 628 units of affordable housing in Indiana; 630 units total in Indiana Developing a total of 1,645 affordable housing units in 2024, district-wide

Indiana recipients: