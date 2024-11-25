Instinct EMR Goes Live At The Schwarzman Animal Medical Center In New York City, Setting New Standards In Veterinary Medicine

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) partners with Instinct Science to Streamline Operations for 140+ Veterinarians Across 20+ Specialties

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schwarzman Animal Medical Center (AMC) has implemented Instinct as its new veterinary practice management software, citing Instinct's innovative features and user-centric design tailored specifically for veterinarians.

"As the largest veterinary teaching hospital in the world and NYC's only level 1 trauma center, AMC selected Instinct because of the platform's innovative functionalities that allow our world-class team to continue to advance how we care for our patients," said Helen M. Irving, RN, MBA, President and CEO of AMC. "Created by and for veterinarians, the platform allows us to be more efficient in our workflow and further our commitment to the highest standards of veterinary care. Instinct shares AMC's unwavering dedication to excellence, making this partnership a natural fit as we continue to elevate the field of veterinary medicine."

Instinct supports AMC's mission to elevate patient safety and use data more effectively while minimizing the time spent on record-keeping. This shift allows more focus on direct patient care.

"Instinct really aligns with what we're trying to achieve here at AMC. We love how they incorporate decision support tools, patient safety protocols, and automatic dose calculators-their system simplifies our processes so we better support a wide range of services, ensuring each patient gets the personalized care they need."

Instinct, the parent company of essential veterinary tools Plumb'sTM and Clinician's Brief®, provides its innovative practice software Instinct EMR and Instinct Treatment Plan to more than 100,000 veterinary professionals across four continents, supporting top veterinary care centers and nearly half of North America's veterinary colleges.

"AMC is one of the world's largest and most respected veterinary centers for a reason, and we couldn't be more proud to power their care with Instinct EMR," said Dr. Caleb Frankel, CEO at Instinct. "Helen and team have built an amazing culture at AMC, with a powerful mission that very much aligns with Instinct. We believe that going live at AMC signals our next chapter and Instinct's commitment to being the future of innovation for the world's top veterinary centers. We are incredibly excited for what we plan to do together through our innovative partnership in the years ahead."

Looking forward, AMC is particularly excited about several features of Instinct's cloud-based platform as well as the capability to unify their systems. Instinct EMR now powers AMC's patient record system, workflow platform, digital treatment and anesthesia sheets, integrated decision support and safety features, appointment scheduling, prescribing and pharmacy management, estimates, billing, payments, and a new external referring veterinarian portal.

"Instinct is more than just a tool for growth-it's fundamentally changing how we work at AMC," explained Irving. "It improves patient care and client interactions, streamlines our communications, and sharpens our analytics. Most importantly, it significantly reduces the administrative burden, allowing us to spend more time with our patients. We're really excited about how this technology is making our daily lives better and pushing the entire field of veterinary medicine forward."

About Instinct

Instinct is an animal health technology company on a mission to transform veterinary medicine through thoughtfully designed technology and essential clinical resources that support veterinarians in delivering lifesaving, compassionate care.

Serving over 360,000 veterinary professionals worldwide, Instinct brings together innovative software with trusted clinical tools like Plumb'sTM and Clinician's Brief®-resources that veterinary teams rely on every day to make critical, informed care decisions.

Founded by Dr. Caleb Frankel, a practicing emergency veterinarian, Instinct empowers hospitals, from general practices to advanced care centers, with the tools to enhance patient outcomes, boost team efficiency, and support continuous learning and professional growth. Through its technology and unique industry expertise, Instinct is redefining what's possible in veterinary medicine, committed to making life easier and care better for veterinary teams and the animals they serve.

For more information, connect with us on LinkedIn @Instinct or visit instinct.vet

About The Schwarzman Animal Medical Center

The Schwarzman Animal Medical Center is the world's largest veterinary teaching hospital with NYC's only level 1 trauma center. Our team of 140+ veterinarians work across over 20 specialties to provide world-class medical care, and we are here for pets and their families 24/7. We are proud to have served the people and pets of New York, and beyond, for over 110 years.

More at: . Follow on Instagram @amcny , on X @amcny , Facebook at The Schwarzman Animal Medical Center , LinkedIn , and YouTube @TheAnimalMedicalCenter .

