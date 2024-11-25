Sorbiforce Appoints William R. Matthews IV As Vice President Of Business Development

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

William R Matthews VP Business Development SorbiForce

SorbiForce line up of safe sustainable batteries

SorbiForce units can be stacked to increase storage capacity

SorbiForce, a leader in sustainable, metal-free battery technology, is proud to announce veteran William R. Matthews IV as VP of Business Development.

- William R. MatthewsPHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SorbiForce , a leader in sustainable, metal-free battery technology, is proud to announce the appointment of William R. Matthews IV as its new Vice President of Business Development. With decades of experience in the renewable energy sector and a proven track record of driving companies from start-up to significant revenue milestones, William brings unmatched expertise and energy to SorbiForce's mission of accelerating the global transition to renewable energy.William has been instrumental in guiding companies from inception to generating over $50 million in revenue, showcasing his ability to identify market opportunities, build strong partnerships, and deliver impactful results. In his new role, William will spearhead SorbiForce's business development strategy, forging key relationships and driving adoption of the company's revolutionary sustainable, metal-free battery technology.“William's appointment is a pivotal moment for SorbiForce,” said Serhii Kaminskyi, Co-founder and CEO of SorbiForce.“His wealth of experience, visionary leadership, and deep understanding of the renewable energy landscape will enable us to bring our innovative battery solutions to market and establish impactful business partnerships. His passion aligns perfectly with our mission to revolutionize energy storage and support the transition to a cleaner, more sustainable future.”William's appointment comes at a critical juncture as SorbiForce prepares to scale its operations and commercialize its groundbreaking battery technology. Unlike conventional batteries, SorbiForce's solution is metal-free, derived from renewable agricultural residues, and offers unparalleled safety and cost-efficiency. This innovation positions SorbiForce to meet the growing demand for sustainable energy storage across diverse sectors, including EV infrastructure, grid storage, and renewable energy integration.“I'm thrilled to join SorbiForce at such an exciting stage in its journey,” said William R. Matthews IV.“This is a company with transformative technology and a mission I deeply believe in. I look forward to helping SorbiForce establish a strong market presence and build partnerships that will drive the adoption of sustainable energy solutions on a global scale.”For more information about SorbiForce and its groundbreaking battery technology, visitAbout SorbiForce:SorbiForce is a U.S.-based energy storage company developing the world's first sustainable, metal-free battery technology. Founded by a team of scientists, engineers, and entrepreneurs, SorbiForce is dedicated to revolutionizing the energy storage industry and advancing the global transition to renewable energy.Media Contact:SorbiForce, Inc.Email: ...Website:

