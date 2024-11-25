Clear Touch Recognized As One Of South Carolina's 50 Fastest Growing Companies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Clear Touch proudly announces its recognition as one of South Carolina's“50 Fastest Growing Companies” for 2024 by Greenville Business Magazine.

- Keone Trask, President of Clear TouchGREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Clear Touch , a leading provider of interactive solutions, is proud to announce its recognition as one of South Carolina's“50 Fastest Growing Companies” for 2024 by Greenville Business Magazine. Ranking at #47 on this prestigious list, Clear Touch joins an elite group of businesses driving innovation and economic growth in the Palmetto State.The annual“50 Fastest Growing Companies” competition spotlights South Carolina-based businesses that demonstrate exceptional revenue growth, employee expansion, and innovation. To qualify, companies must have been headquartered in South Carolina for at least three years, with a minimum annual revenue of $3 million in the most recent fiscal year.“We are honored to be included in this year's lineup of fastest-growing companies,” said Keone Trask, President of Clear Touch.“This recognition reflects our team's unwavering commitment to delivering innovative solutions and exceptional service to our customers, as well as the strong partnerships we've cultivated with schools and businesses across the country.”Lori Coon, Publisher of Greenville Business Magazine, highlighted the significance of the award, stating,“We are excited to recognize these South Carolina-headquartered companies that are so important to the economic health and quality of life in the Palmetto State. We congratulate all of the honorees for their accomplishments.”Clear Touch's growth has been driven by its comprehensive ecosystem of hardware, software, support, and integrations, designed to enhance collaboration and engagement in classrooms, boardrooms, and beyond. With a focus on innovation, the company has expanded its product offerings and increased its workforce, solidifying its position as a leader in interactive technology.Clear Touch extends its gratitude to Greenville Business Magazine for this recognition and congratulates all the companies honored in this year's competition.About Clear Touch:Clear Touch is an award-winning provider of interactive technology solutions for education and business. Based in Greenville, South Carolina, Clear Touch is committed to delivering an end-to-end ecosystem of hardware, software, support, and integrations enabling better collaboration and engagement.About Greenville Business Magazine's 50 Fastest Growing Companies:This annual competition recognizes South Carolina's most thriving businesses based on revenue growth and employee expansion over the past three years. The program highlights the economic impact of these companies on the state.About Greenville Business Magazine's 50 Fastest Growing Companies:This annual competition recognizes South Carolina's most thriving businesses based on revenue growth and employee expansion over the past three years. The program highlights the economic impact of these companies on the state.

Rachelle Everett

Clear Touch

+1 256-702-2229

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.