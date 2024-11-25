SAFCO Welcomes Brian Hopper As Its New SVP, Chief Risk Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

POMPANO BEACH, Fla.

, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Auto Finance Company, LLC ("SAFCO"), a services leader, proudly welcomes Brian Hopper as its new Senior Vice President and Chief Risk Officer. Mr. Hopper is a dynamic leader bringing over 20 years of expertise in risk management and strategic portfolio oversight to the company.

Prior to SAFCO, Mr. Hopper held senior roles in business risk, analytics, and credit, notably at AutoNation, where he led initiatives in process efficiency that yielded significant cost savings, and at LL Funds, where he drove a major portfolio turnaround and developed new data oversight solutions. He also founded HRI Analytics, LLC, providing comprehensive risk and operational strategies for mid-sized companies.

Earlier, Mr. Hopper held pivotal roles at United Auto Credit and Westlake Financial, where he managed large portfolios, enhanced credit risk processes, and executed securitizations exceeding $1B. Mr. Hopper earned an MBA from Arizona State University, a Bachelor's in Accounting from Northern Arizona University, and holds CPA and Series 65 credentials.

"We are thrilled to welcome Brian Hopper as our new Chief Risk Officer," said George Fussell, CEO of SAFCO. "Brian's extensive experience in risk management and his strategic approach to process efficiency and portfolio oversight will be invaluable as we strengthen our risk framework and pursue new growth opportunities. We are confident that Brian's leadership will drive substantial value across our operations and position SAFCO for continued success," Mr. Fussell added.

